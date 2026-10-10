Assam Rifles Seize Rs 3.55 Crore Meth Tablets In Mizoram

Assam Rifles successfully intercepted methamphetamine tablets valued at Rs 3.55 crore in Mizoram's Champhai district, underscoring persistent efforts to combat drug trafficking along the India-Myanmar border.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points Assam Rifles seized methamphetamine tablets worth Rs 3.55 crore in Mizoram's Champhai district on Saturday.

The seizure involved 4.4 kg of tablets near Zokhawthar, close to the India-Myanmar border, on Friday.

The seized drugs were handed over to the state Excise and Narcotics Department for legal action.

The operation highlights Assam Rifles' continuous efforts against drug trafficking and to enhance border security.

Methamphetamine tablets worth Rs 3.55 crore have been seized in Mizoram's Champhai district, Assam Rifles said on Saturday.

Assam Rifles' Anti-Drug Operations

Acting on a tip-off, the paramilitary force seized tablets weighing a total of 4.4 kg near Zokhawthar along the India-Myanmar border on Friday, an official statement said.

The seized drugs were handed over to the state Excise and Narcotics Department in Champhai for further legal action, it said.

The operation underscores continued efforts of the Assam Rifles to curb drug trafficking along the international boundary and enhance security in border areas, the statement added.