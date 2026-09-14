Meta restricts viral AI video of Keralam CM Satheesan dancing

A viral AI-generated video depicting Kerala Chief Minister VD Satheesan dancing has been restricted by Meta in India, sparking discussions on digital content regulation and the implications of AI-created media.

IMAGE: Keralam Chief Minister VD Satheesan listens during the two-day 'Reimagining Keralam' event, with the attendance of the Keralam state council of ministers at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), in Kozhikode, September 4, 2026. Photograph: @vdsatheesan X/ANI Photo

Key Points Meta has restricted access in India to a viral AI-generated video featuring Kerala Chief Minister VD Satheesan.

The video, showing the CM dancing with KSEB officials, had accumulated 1.78 crore views on Instagram.

The restriction was implemented after Meta received a legal request from the Government of India.

The video's creators do not believe the Chief Minister's office was behind the restriction, as he had previously praised the video.

This incident follows previous instances where Meta removed content critical of the state government, citing technical reasons.

Meta has restricted access in India to a viral artificial intelligence-generated video showing Keralam Chief Minister VD Satheesan dancing with Kerala State Electricity Board officials related to the recent power cut issue, its creators said on Monday.

The video, which was posted on the Instagram page 'aikavala' on Thursday, had garnered 1.78 crore views by Sunday, the page's operator said.

Understanding The Restriction On Viral AI Content

Satheesan had recently mentioned the video at an event organised by the Kerala high court, saying he was excited to see it.

He claimed he could dance better than Malayalam actor Mohanlal and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay.

The video shows Satheesan dancing with Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) officials and was created using artificial intelligence, according to the page.

In a post on Sunday, 'aikavala' said access to the video had been restricted in India after Meta complied with a legal request.

"We have restricted access to your content in India pursuant to notice from the Government of India," a message from Meta shared by the creators said.

Abhijith, who runs the Instagram page, told media that he did not believe the restriction was due to any objection from the Chief Minister's side.

"We don't know the reason. But the chief minister had appreciated it in a public forum. The video can be viewed from other countries," he said.

Earlier, Meta had removed news videos critical of the state government and Satheesan.

Satheesan then denied any request for removing the posts made from his office.

The Chief Minister's Office had subsequently written to Meta seeking their reinstatement.

Meta had then cited technical reasons for the removal of those videos.