Meta India head booked for posts targeting Modi during CJP stir

Hyderabad Cyber Crime police have registered cases against Meta's India head and several social media account operators for allegedly disseminating morphed and objectionable content targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi amidst the NEET paper leak agitation.

IMAGE: Protesters at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, on July 22, 2026. Photograph: Sumit/ANI Photo

Key Points Hyderabad Cyber Crime police have booked Meta's India head and social media account operators over allegedly morphed and objectionable content targeting PM Narendra Modi.

The complaint, filed by a BJP Telangana social media member, cited 20 URLs of Instagram and Facebook reels and posts deemed derogatory and prejudicial to national integrity.

The complainant alleged the content could incite hatred, spread misinformation, promote enmity, and threaten national security.

Police have registered a case under sections of the IT Act and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), with further investigation underway.

Cybercrime police in Hyderabad have registered cases against operators of several Facebook and Instagram accounts and parent company Meta's India head over allegedly morphed and objectionable content targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led NEET paper leak agitation.

Details of the Complaint

According to the FIR, a complaint was received on July 29 at 7.40 pm from T Saikiran Goud, 32, Social Media CC Member, Bharatiya Janata Party Telangana, and resident of Dr S P Mookerjee Bhavan, opposite Exhibition Ground, Nampally, Hyderabad.

In the complaint, Goud stated that while surfing social media on July 29 at 2.00 pm, he came across reels and posts that were allegedly derogatory towards the Prime Minister of India and appeared to promote narratives prejudicial to national integrity.

Allegations and Requested Action

The complainant listed 20 URLs of Instagram and Facebook reels and posts and requested an investigation.

He alleged that the content may incite hatred, spread misinformation, promote enmity, and threaten national security.

Goud requested the police to preserve electronic evidence, identify the individuals operating the accounts, conduct a thorough investigation, and coordinate with Meta Platforms to obtain account details.

He also urged strict action against Meta for allegedly allowing such morphed reels on its platform.

Legal Action Initiated

Based on the complaint, ASI K Hari Ram registered a case at Cyber Crime Police Station, Hyderabad under Sections 66(C), 67 of the IT Act and Sections 353(2), 336(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The case has been handed over to Inspector P Jayashankar for further investigation.