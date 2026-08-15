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'Mere pyare deshwasiyon' dominates Modi's 13th I-Day speech

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra August 15, 2026 14:09 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Independence Day speeches consistently feature specific terms of address like 'Mere pyare deshwasiyon' and 'sathiyon', offering insights into his communication strategy and connection with the Indian populace.

Modi addressing the nation from the Red Fort on 80th Independence Day

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves at the attendees during the 80th Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort, in New Delhi on Saturday. Photograph: Naveen Sharma/ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Prime Minister Modi frequently uses 'Mere pyare deshwasiyon' in his Independence Day speeches.
  • The term 'sathiyon' (friends) is also a regular feature in his addresses to the nation.
  • Modi's choice of address terms like 'parivaarjan' has varied in previous Independence Day speeches.
  • His speeches sometimes include specific calls to action, such as addressing the youth on drug addiction.
  • Analysing these terms provides insight into PM Modi's communication style during national addresses.

'Mere pyare deshwasiyon' (My beloved fellow citizens) was the most preferred address used by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his 13th Independence Day speech on Saturday, with nearly 40 mentions, followed by 'sathiyon' (friends) being mentioned 10 times.

He also used 'mere pyare yuva' (my beloved youth) once while calling upon them to join in freeing the country from drugs and other addictions.

During his speech, Modi mentioned 'desh sevak' (those who serve the nation) and "bhai beheno" (brother and sister) once each.

Analysing Modi's Address Patterns

Over the years, 'deshwashiyon' (fellow citizens) has been Modi's go-to term to address the nation during his Independence Day speech.

For instance, last year, the term was mentioned 50 times; in 2024, about 30; in 2023, nearly 15; and in 2022, over 40.

In 2023, Modi's most preferred address was 'parivaarjan' (family member), with about 50 mentions.

'Sathiyon' (friends) has also been a regular fixture in his Independence Day speeches in recent years.

In 2025, Modi used it to address the country around 35 times; in 2024, nearly 30; in 2023, about five; and in 2022, approximately eight.

 
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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