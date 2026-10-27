Villagers Nab Two Accused In Begusarai Alleged Rape Case

In a disturbing incident from Bihar's Begusarai district, two individuals have been apprehended by villagers for the alleged rape of a 15-year-old girl with mental disabilities.

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Key Points A 15-year-old girl with mental disabilities was allegedly raped in Bihar's Begusarai district on Sunday evening.

Villagers caught two accused individuals following the incident and handed them to police.

The girl was allegedly lured away from her home while alone to an abandoned house where the crime took place.

Police have sealed the abandoned house and a forensic team has collected evidence from the spot.

A 15-year-old girl with mental disabilities was allegedly raped in Bihar's Begusarai district, police said on Monday.

Villagers Apprehend Accused

Villagers caught the two accused following the incident and handed them to police, they said.

The incident took place on Sunday evening at an abandoned house in the Ratanpur police station area, they said.

SDPO (Sadar) Prashant Kumar said the girl had gone to the market with her mother but returned home before her.

The accused allegedly lured the girl away when she was alone at home and took her to an abandoned house near a field, around 100 metres from her residence, where the rape allegedly took place, he said.

A forensic team collected evidence from the spot, and the house has been sealed, police said.

According to locals, the incident came to light after the girl's mother returned home and found her missing. Information provided by other children helped locate her, following which villagers opened the locked house and found one of the accused.

The villagers then nabbed the other accused and handed both accused over to the police.