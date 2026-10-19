Men posing as fans attack Maha businessman near Baramati airport

A businessman was injured in a shocking attack near Baramati airport on Sunday evening, prompting NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule to raise serious questions about the deteriorating law and order situation in Pune district.

IMAGE: Police at the spot where the owner of Rana Shipping Company, Rana Dilip Suryawanshi, was attacked near Baramati Airport on October 18, 2026. Rana is admitted to the hospital, October 18, 2026. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Key Points Businessman Rana Suryavanshi was injured in an attack near Baramati airport on Sunday evening.

Two individuals, posing as fans, allegedly attacked Suryavanshi on the pretext of presenting him with a bouquet.

Suryavanshi is currently under observation at Pune's Ruby Hall Clinic for treatment.

NCP-SP leader Supriya Sule condemned the incident, raising concerns about law and order in the state.

Police are investigating the incident and have not yet confirmed reports of shots being fired.

A businessman was injured after two persons allegedly attacked him near Baramati airport in Pune district on Sunday evening, police said.

The incident took place around 7.30 pm when the businessman, Rana Suryavanshi, had come to Baramati for personal work and was accompanied by his private bodyguard.

Details Of The Attack

Two persons arrived on a scooter. Claiming to be Suryavanshi's fans, the duo attacked him on the pretext of presenting him with a bouquet, said Sub-Divisional Police Officer Chaitanya Kadam.

Suryavanshi sustained injuries in the attack and was shifted to Pune-based Ruby Hall Clinic for treatment, he added.

Asked whether shots were fired during the incident, Kadam said the police had not yet confirmed any firing and that an investigation was underway.

According to the hospital, Suryavanshi is under observation and a medical team is closely monitoring his condition. A detailed evaluation will be conducted to determine the appropriate course of treatment, the hospital added.

Political Outcry And State Of Law And Order

NCP-SP leader and Barmati MP Supriya Sule termed the incident "extremely shocking" and raised questions over law and order in the state.

"Criminals are brazenly carrying out shootings and escaping, while the Home Department's machinery is unable to do anything. The public lives in fear, and it seems like criminals have been given free rein," she said on X.

The Home Department, headed by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, should immediately take note of this incident, arrest the attackers, and implement concrete measures for the safety of citizens, she added.

The attack on the businessman was the second such high-profile incident in the state on Sunday evening.

In Mumbai, Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff escaped unhurt after gunmen opened fire at him in the city's Juhu area. His driver and another driver of an autorickshaw were injured in the incident, police said.