Gurugram Lift Operator Loses Eye After Brutal Attack Over Elevator Snag

A lift operator in Gurugram suffered a ruptured eye and potential permanent sight loss after being brutally thrashed by six youths following a brief elevator malfunction, raising concerns about safety and police action.

Key Points Gurugram lift operator Gaurav was brutally assaulted by six youths after they were briefly trapped in an elevator.

The attack, involving sticks and clubs, resulted in a ruptured eye for Gaurav, with concerns of permanent sight loss.

The incident occurred at Signature Orchard Society in Sector 93, Gurugram, following a technical glitch in the lift.

Despite a complaint lodged on June 9, police have not yet registered a formal case, citing the victim's inability to give a statement.

Six youths thrashed a lift operator with sticks and clubs at Signature Orchard Society in Sector 93 on Friday here, rupturing his eye, after four of them were trapped in the elevator for seven minutes, police said.

Society residents rushed the injured operator to a hospital, and police said he was referred to AIIMS, Delhi, while the accused fled the society.

The Escalation Of The Incident

"The incident occurred on June 9 when a sudden technical glitch happened in the elevator of the society's L Tower. At the time, four youths, Chandrashekhar, Bharat, Vivek, and Sanjay, were inside the elevator. As the lift halted, the four remained trapped inside for about seven minutes, leaving them extremely furious," police said.

After receiving information from the control room, lift operator Gaurav immediately rushed to the scene to resolve the situation, however, just before he arrived, the lift restarted on its own, descended to the ground floor, and opened, police said.

Police said as soon as the individuals stepped out, they verbally abused Gaurav and seeing the situation escalate, the lift operator retreated to safety.

"After coming downstairs, they called two more of their associates. Subsequently, a group of six individuals intercepted Gaurav and attacked him with sticks and clubs. The assailants beat Gaurav mercilessly, inflicting severe injuries and causing his eye to bleed," police said.

Victim's Severe Injuries And Police Response

Chandan Singh, an employee of the society's maintenance agency said Gaurav has allegedly lost sight in one eye permanently.

"A written complaint was lodged at a police chowki on June 9. Despite this, police have not yet registered a formal case," said Singh.

"The victim is still not fit to give a statement, and we are investigating the matter. Action will be taken according to the law," said a senior police officer.