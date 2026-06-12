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Gurugram Lift Operator Brutally Attacked After Elevator Snag

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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June 12, 2026 22:17 IST

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A Gurugram lift operator suffered severe eye injuries after being brutally attacked by six youths following an elevator malfunction, raising questions about safety and alleged police inaction despite a formal complaint.

Key Points

  • A lift operator in Gurugram was severely beaten by six youths following an elevator malfunction incident.
  • Four youths were trapped for seven minutes in the elevator, leading to their furious reaction and subsequent assault on the operator, Gaurav.
  • The brutal attack resulted in severe injuries, including a ruptured eye, with allegations that the operator may have permanently lost sight in one eye.
  • Despite a written complaint lodged on June 9, police have reportedly not yet registered a formal case, citing the victim's inability to give a statement.

Six youths thrashed a lift operator with sticks and clubs at Signature Orchard Society in Sector 93 on Friday here, rupturing his eye, after four of them were trapped in the elevator for seven minutes, police said. Society residents rushed the injured operator to a hospital, and police said he was referred to AIIMS, Delhi, while the accused fled the society.

Elevator Malfunction Triggers Violent Assault

"The incident occurred on June 9 when a sudden technical glitch happened in the elevator of the society's L Tower. At the time, four youths, Chandrashekhar, Bharat, Vivek, and Sanjay, were inside the elevator. As the lift halted, the four remained trapped inside for about seven minutes, leaving them extremely furious," police said. After receiving information from the control room, lift operator Gaurav immediately rushed to the scene to resolve the situation, however, just before he arrived, the lift restarted on its own, descended to the ground floor, and opened, police said.

 

Operator Suffers Severe Injuries, Police Inaction Alleged

Police said as soon as the individuals stepped out, they verbally abused Gaurav and seeing the situation escalate, the lift operator retreated to safety. "After coming downstairs, they called two more of their associates. Subsequently, a group of six individuals intercepted Gaurav and attacked him with sticks and clubs. The assailants beat Gaurav mercilessly, inflicting severe injuries and causing his eye to bleed," police said. Chandan Singh, an employee of the society's maintenance agency said Gaurav has allegedly lost sight in one eye permanently. "A written complaint was lodged at a police chowki on June 9. Despite this, police have not yet registered a formal case," said Singh. "The victim is still not fit to give a statement, and we are investigating the matter. Action will be taken according to the law," said a senior police officer.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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