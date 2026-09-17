US embassy conveys Trump's birthday wishes for Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 76th birthday was celebrated with warm wishes from global leaders like Italian PM Giorgia Meloni, Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu, and Russian President Vladimir Putin, all highlighting India's growing international influence and strengthening bilateral relationships.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Photograph: DPR PMO/ANI Photo

Key Points Italian PM Giorgia Meloni wished PM Modi, emphasising the strengthening friendship and cooperation between Italy and India.

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu lauded PM Modi's leadership for transforming India into a 'world power' and highlighted the strong partnership between Israel and India.

Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated PM Modi, acknowledging his contribution to strengthening the 'special and privileged strategic partnership' between India and Russia.

The US Embassy in India also extended wishes on behalf of President Donald Trump, sharing an old photo of the two leaders.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is organising a month-long 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan' across India to mark PM Modi's birthday with service-oriented programmes.

Many world leaders, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Italian PM Giorgia Meloni, wished Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 76th birthday on Thursday.

International Greetings Pour In

The US embassy in India extended wishes to PM Modi too, conveying the greetings on behalf of President Donald Trump.

The embassy, in a post on X, also shared an old photo of the meeting of the two leaders.

"On behalf of President Donald Trump, we wish Prime Minister @narendramodi a very happy birthday. Wishing you all the health and happiness in the coming year!" the embassy posted.

The Russian embassy in New Delhi, in a post on Facebook, said President Putin has sent a message to Modi "warmly congratulating him on his birthday".

"The message reads, in part: 'You are rightly enjoying a deep respect from your compatriots and great authority on the global stage. It is impossible to overstate your personal contribution to strengthening the special and privileged strategic partnership between India and Russia'," the embassy said.

Strengthening Bilateral Ties

In his message, Putin also expressed his gratitude for "the warm and cordial welcome and hospitality" extended to him and the Russian delegation during his visit to New Delhi last week.

The Russian president and many other world leaders attended the 18th BRICS Summit held in New Delhi under India's chairship on September 12 and 13.

"The talks we held were undoubtedly substantive, frank and productive. As always, it was a genuine pleasure to talk with you, and our discussions once again demonstrated your extraordinary political wisdom and foresight. We will, of course, continue our constructive cooperation on pressing bilateral and international issues for the benefit of our friendly nations," Putin said in his message, according to the embassy, which used hashtags #RussiaIndia #DruzhbaDosti in its post.

Modi was born on September 17, 1950, in the small town of Vadnagar in Gujarat.

Messages from Italy and Israel

Italian Prime Minister Meloni also wished her Indian counterpart in a post in Italian on X, referring to him as a "friend", and said the two countries may continue to strengthen their deep bond of friendship.

The official X handle of the prime minister of Israel carried Netanyahu's birthday greetings to Modi.

It also carried an old photo of the meeting between the two leaders.

"Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu: Happy birthday, Narendra! Prime Minister @narendramodi. Your leadership has transformed India into a world power. Together, we have built an unprecedented partnership between our two great democracies.

"The friendship between Israel and India has never been stronger, and together we will take it to even greater heights. I wish you many more years of leadership, health and fulfilment. ILIN," it said.