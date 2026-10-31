Meitei-Naga groups unite in Manipur, demand scrapping of SoO pact

Amidst escalating ethnic violence, Meitei and Naga groups in Manipur have united in massive rallies, demanding the abrogation of the Suspension of Operations (SoO) agreement and protection for indigenous communities.

IMAGE: Security personnel stand guard along the rally route as participants march towards Thau Ground during a joint mass rally organised by Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI), Joint Tribes Council Manipur (JTCM), Foothills Naga Co-ordination Committee (FNCC) and other civil society organisations, in Imphal, Manipur, October 31, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Meitei groups, supported by Naga organisations, held massive rallies in Manipur on Saturday demanding protection for indigenous people and the scrapping of the Suspension of Operations (SoO) agreement.

Naga civil bodies also marched in Chandel and Senapati districts, accusing Kuki-Zo militant groups of involvement in violence and supporting SoO termination.

The rallies occurred days after militants ambushed 14 Meitei men, killing three, intensifying protests in the state plagued by ethnic violence since May 2023.

Security forces recently took control of a Kuki-Zo militant camp after discovering only one of 159 registered cadres present, raising questions about SoO compliance.

The SoO agreement, intended to suspend hostilities and confine armed cadres, has become contentious since the May 2023 violence, with the Manipur Assembly seeking its abrogation in February 2024.

An umbrella body of Meitei groups held a massive rally in Manipur's capital city on Saturday seeking protection for indigenous people and the scrapping of the Suspension of Operations (SoO) agreement with militant groups, demands endorsed by several Naga organisations.

Naga civil bodies held marches in Chandel and Senapati districts, supporting the rally by the Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI) in Imphal.

The Naga organisations have also demanded SoO termination, accusing Kuki-Zo militant groups of involvement in violence.

The rallies came days after militants ambushed 14 Meitei men and killed three of them, sparking protests in the state, which has been plagued by ethnic violence since May 2023.

Joint Rallies For Indigenous Rights And SoO Abrogation

Thousands of people, including those belonging to the Naga community, started their march from Tiddim Ground towards THAU ground in Imphal West district as part of the rally organised by COCOMI. Naga apex body -- United Naga Council -- endorsed the rally.

Police put up barricades at Keisampat junction, just a few hundred metres from the Lok Bhavan, Chief Minister's Office and the BJP state office, and prevented the rally from moving ahead.

Participants of the rally held up posters and placards that read "save Manipur", with demands such as "we want peace and justice" and "abrogate SoO pact".

"We seek the resignation of the present government for its failure to protect the lives and properties of the indigenous people of the state. This is a historic rally. People are raising their voice against policies and programmes which are against the indigenous people," said COCOMI convenor Y Dhiren.

A protester said, "After three-and-a-half years of crisis in Manipur, Naga tribes, Meiteis and the native people are coming together to raise their voice against the government for their policies against the indigenous people of the state. We have endured enough pain, loss of lives and property."

"We must fight illegal immigrants and narco-terrorism, and secure our future," he said.

Naga Support And Demands For Deputy CM's Resignation

In Naga-majority Senapati district, a rally demanded the immediate abrogation of the SoO agreement and the resignation of Deputy Chief Minister Nemcha Kipgen. It was organised by Naga People's Organisation (NPO), Senapati District Students' Association (SDSA) and Senapati District Women's Association (SDWA) in support of the rally called by COCOMI in Imphal.

UNC president N G Lorho said Nagas across the hill districts had united to defend their ancestral land. "We are the owners and guardians of our land from times immemorial. We will not surrender our ancestral right," he said.

A similar rally was held in Chandel district, demanding Deputy CM Kipgen's resignation and the abrogation of the SoO agreement.

Manipur's Ongoing Ethnic Conflict And SoO Compliance Issues

Manipur has been in the grip of an ethnic conflict between the valley-based Meitei and hill-based Kuki communities since May 2023 that has claimed at least 306 lives while several remain missing. Also, clashes between Kukis and Nagas in the state have led to the death of around 50 people since February this year.

For the first time since ethnic violence erupted in Manipur in May 2023, security forces have taken control of a camp meant to house Kuki-Zo militants under the nearly two-decade-old truce and plan to audit all 14 such camps across the state.

This rare takeover followed the discovery that only one of the 159 registered cadres was present at the camp, raising questions about compliance with the Suspension of Operations (SoO) agreement, which expired on September 4 without renewal.

The discrepancy raises questions about compliance with one of the central conditions of the SoO agreement that militants covered by it must remain in designated camps and refrain from violence.

Understanding The Suspension Of Operations Agreement

The agreement, formally signed by the Centre, the Manipur government and Kuki-Zo militant groups in August 2008, was intended to suspend hostilities and create conditions for a negotiated political settlement while keeping armed cadres confined to designated camps.

Its origins date back to 2005, when the Indian Army reached an understanding with Kuki militant groups to suspend operations against each other. The pact covers Kuki-Zo militant groups under two umbrella organisations - the Kuki National Organisation (KNO) and the United People's Front (UPF).

Under its ground rules, cadres are required to refrain from violence, remain in designated camps and keep their weapons under prescribed security arrangements.

The arrangement has been central to the Centre's efforts to address Kuki-Zo insurgency through negotiations, but its continuation has become increasingly contentious since the outbreak of ethnic violence in May 2023.

In February 2024, the Manipur Assembly adopted a resolution seeking abrogation of the agreement. Naga organisations have also demanded its termination, accusing Kuki-Zo militant groups of involvement in violence.