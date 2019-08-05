News
Rediff.com  » News » Mehbooba, Omar among several J-K politicians arrested

Mehbooba, Omar among several J-K politicians arrested

August 05, 2019 20:54 IST

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief ministers Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah, who were under house arrest since Sunday night, have been arrested, officials said on Monday.

Jammu and Kashmir People's Conference leaders Sajjad Lone and Imran Ansari have also been arrested, they said.

 

Some more arrests have been made, the officials said, without sharing details.

The arrests come hours after the Centre announced the scrapping of Article 370, which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir, and also proposed bifurcation of the state.

© Copyright 2019 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
