Mehbooba holds national flag upside down during sit-in; legal action likely

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti is under scrutiny for allegedly violating the Flag Code of India by displaying the national flag upside down during a protest against the abrogation of Article 370.

IMAGE: Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti is seen holding the national flag upside down during a protest in Srinagar, August 4, 2026. Photograph: Umar Ganie/Rediff

Key Points PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti displayed the national flag inverted during a protest in Srinagar.

The protest was against the 2019 abrogation of Article 370 and Article 35A in Jammu and Kashmir.

Officials are considering legal action against Mufti for violating the Flag Code of India.

The Flag Code mandates specific display rules, including the correct orientation of colours.

The incident has sparked a controversy regarding the proper display of the national emblem.

A controversy has erupted after People's Democratic Party chief and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti was seen holding an inverted national flag during a protest in Srinagar on Tuesday night.

Mehbooba led party leaders and workers at a sit-in outside the PDP office here to protest against the Centre's removal of Jammu and Kashmir's special autonomous status through abrogation of Article 370 and Article 35A in August 2019.

During the sit-in, the former chief minister held the national flag and the flag of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir. However, the national flag was erroneously held upside down, officials said.

Legal Ramifications Of Flag Code Violation

The authorities are now mulling legal action against the PDP chief, they said. An incorrect display of the national flag -- such as inverted colours, wrong proportions, or damaged fabric -- violates the Flag Code of India.

According to the rules, the top band must always be saffron, the middle white with a 24-spoke navy blue Ashoka Chakra, and the bottom green.

No Gathering Without Permission Allowed: J-K Police

Ahead of the seventh anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370 on Wednesday, Jammu and Kashmir police issued a public advisory banning all unauthorised protests or processions, and warned of strict action in case of any violation.

The advisory, issued by various district police headquarters, comes in view of a protest call given by the Mehbooba Mufti-led PDP.

"The general public is informed that no protest, rally, procession, demonstration or any other public gathering shall be held without prior permission from the competent authority," police said in the advisory.

They warned that any violation of the prescribed legal provisions shall be dealt with strictly in accordance with law.

The police said comprehensive security arrangements have been put in place to maintain peace, public order and public safety.

They appealed to all citizens to cooperate with law enforcement agencies, maintain peace and communal harmony, refrain from spreading rumours or unverified information, and immediately report any suspicious activity to the nearest police station.