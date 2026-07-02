How Meghalaya Is Driving Digital Banking Adoption

Discover how Meghalaya is spearheading digital financial inclusion with a remarkable 32.76 crore digital transactions and nearly 10 lakh Jan Dhan accounts, driven by initiatives like the JAM Trinity and extensive financial literacy programmes.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Meghalaya recorded 32.76 crore digital transactions and nearly 10 lakh Jan Dhan accounts by 2025-26, showcasing significant digital adoption.

The Jan Dhan-Aadhaar-Mobile (JAM) Trinity and Digital Public Infrastructure have expanded banking access and improved transparency in the state.

Over 98 per cent of bank account holders in Meghalaya have adopted at least one digital transaction mode, with ongoing efforts for universal digital adoption.

Enrolment in social security schemes like PMJJBY, PMSBY, and APY has also seen substantial growth in Meghalaya.

Future financial inclusion efforts will focus on improving financial literacy, strengthening cyber resilience, and promoting meaningful use of digital financial services, particularly in rural areas.

Meghalaya recorded 32.76 crore digital transactions and nearly 10 lakh Jan Dhan accounts during 2025-26, officials said on Thursday.

RBI Shillong General Manager Olden Nongpluh said the Jan Dhan-Aadhaar-Mobile (JAM) Trinity, Direct Benefit Transfer and Digital Public Infrastructure have significantly expanded banking access, improved transparency and accelerated digital adoption across the country.

Driving Digital Adoption And Financial Access

Participating in a panel discussion, he said 98 per cent of bank account holders in Meghalaya have adopted at least one digital mode of transaction, while efforts are underway to achieve universal and meaningful digital adoption.

SBI Deputy General Manager Ejaz Ahmad said the state had 9.99 lakh Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana accounts as on March 31, 2026, with SBI accounting for 3.55 lakh, or 36 per cent, of the total.

He said enrolment under the Centre's social security schemes has also grown, with 5.08 lakh beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana, 9.36 lakh under the Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana and 1.02 lakh under the Atal Pension Yojana.

India recorded 21,860 crore digital transactions during 2025-26, while Meghalaya accounted for 32.76 crore transactions, Ahmad said.

Future Focus: Literacy And Cyber Resilience

SBI Chief Manager H Khongsai said the bank operates 113 branches and nearly 300 Customer Service Points across Meghalaya, with more than 98 per cent of its customers now using digital and alternate banking channels.

RBI Manager Pankaj Kumar said 16 Centres for Financial Literacy functioning across all 55 Community Development Blocks have reached over seven lakh people in 6,169 villages through awareness programmes on digital payments, financial literacy and cyber safety.

During the panel discussion, the speakers said the next phase of financial inclusion should focus on improving financial literacy, strengthening cyber resilience and encouraging meaningful use of digital financial services, particularly in rural areas.