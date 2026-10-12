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Meghalaya Police Intercept Ambulance, Seize Rs 1.5 Crore Heroin

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk October 12, 2026 19:33 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Meghalaya Police have made a significant drug bust, seizing heroin worth Rs 1.5 crore and arresting four individuals in the East Jaintia Hills district, highlighting ongoing efforts against narcotics trafficking.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • Meghalaya Police arrested four persons on Monday in East Jaintia Hills district.
  • Police seized 409.89 gm of suspected heroin, valued at approximately Rs 1.5 crore.
  • The drug seizure occurred during a routine naka checking at Damcherra, Kuliang area.
  • The contraband was found concealed inside an ambulance travelling from Silchar to Guwahati.
  • A case has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

Meghalaya Police arrested four persons and seized 409.89 gm of suspected heroin valued at around Rs 1.5 crore from their possession in East Jaintia Hills district, an official said on Monday.

Drug Bust In East Jaintia Hills

The seizure was made around 1 am during a routine naka checking at Damcherra in the Kuliang area, Superintendent of Police Shailendra Bamaniya said in a statement.

 

An ambulance was travelling from Silchar in Assam towards Guwahati when it was intercepted and searched by the police, he said.

The suspected contraband was found concealed inside the vehicle, following which all four occupants were arrested.

The arrested persons are residents of Silchar in Assam.

A case has been registered at Lumshnong police station under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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