Meghalaya police have made a significant recovery of 380 live rounds of suspected medium machine gun ammunition in a jungle, leading to an ongoing investigation under the Arms Act.

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Key Points Meghalaya police recovered 380 live rounds of suspected medium machine gun (MMG) ammunition on Thursday.

The ammunition was discovered in a jungle near Rapdikgre village in Williamnagar on Wednesday.

It was found hidden inside a five-litre mustard oil container.

An FIR has been registered under the Arms Act, and an investigation is underway.

Police recovered 380 live rounds of suspected medium machine gun (MMG) ammunition in a jungle in Meghalaya's East Garo Hills district, a senior officer said on Thursday.

Acting on intelligence inputs, police searched a forested area near Rapdikgre village in Williamnagar on Wednesday and found the ammunition concealed inside a five-litre mustard oil container, SP Pawar Swapnjil Vasantrao said.

An FIR has been registered under the Arms Act, and an investigation is underway to identify those who concealed the ammunition, he said.