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Meghalaya Police Offer Helmets Instead of Fines for Child Safety

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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March 19, 2026 20:09 IST

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Meghalaya Police are prioritising child road safety by distributing helmets to riders transporting children without headgear in East Khasi Hills, promoting awareness and preventing potential injuries.

Key Points

  • Meghalaya Police distributed nearly 400 helmets to riders without helmets for children in East Khasi Hills.
  • The initiative aims to promote awareness of child road safety rather than issuing fines.
  • Children are vulnerable road users, and helmets are crucial for preventing serious injuries.
  • The helmet distribution drive targeted key routes during school hours.
  • Repeat offenders may face stricter penalties to ensure compliance with road safety norms.

Meghalaya Police on Thursday handed out nearly 400 helmets to violators instead of fining them for riding with children without helmets in East Khasi Hills district, an officer said.

The helmets were distributed during a special enforcement drive conducted by the district traffic police, targeting parents ferrying minors on motorcycles and scooters without protective headgear, they said.

 

Promoting Awareness Over Penalties

East Khasi Hills district SP (Traffic) K Prasad said the initiative was aimed at promoting awareness and ensuring the safety of children rather than resorting to immediate penal action.

"We found that many parents were either unaware or casual about the importance of helmets for children. Instead of penalising them straightaway, we decided to counsel them and provide helmets so that the children are protected," Prasad told PTI.

He said children are among the most vulnerable road users, and even minor accidents can lead to serious injuries if proper safety gear is not used.

"Enforcement is important, but awareness is equally crucial. This initiative is about saving lives and instilling a habit of safety among families," he added.

Targeting School Routes

Police officials said the drive was carried out along key routes, especially during school hours, when a large number of children are transported on two-wheelers.

Along with distributing helmets, traffic personnel also sensitised parents about road safety rules and the risks of riding without protective gear.

Officials indicated that while such awareness campaigns will continue, stricter action may be taken against repeat offenders to ensure compliance with safety norms.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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