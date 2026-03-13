Meghalaya Cop Faces Charges for Storing Ammunition at Mosque Compound

A Meghalaya police officer is under investigation after being found to have stored live ammunition at his rented accommodation within a mosque compound, sparking concerns and prompting legal action.

Photograph: ANI on X

Key Points Meghalaya Police officer booked for storing live ammunition at a rented accommodation within a mosque compound.

The officer allegedly violated protocol by not depositing the ammunition in the police armoury during his leave.

Police seized the ammunition and registered a case under the Arms Act.

Authorities urge the public to avoid spreading misinformation about the incident on social media.

The police are taking strict legal action against the officer for unauthorised ammunition storage.

Meghalaya Police has registered a case against one of its personnel for keeping bullets at his rented accommodation within a mosque compound at Williamnagar in East Garo Hills district, officials said on Friday.

According to SP SA Rynjah, a group of people informed police that they had found camouflage uniforms and four bullets inside the compound of Williamnagar mosque.

He said that upon inquiry, it was learnt that a police personnel of the district executive force (DEF) had been residing in a rented accommodation within the mosque compound.

"The personnel, who is currently on leave, had left his personal belongings in the rented accommodation, including his uniforms with nameplate, belt, boots, camouflage uniforms and an ammunition pouch," the SP said.

During examination of the belongings, four live rounds of ammunition were found inside the pouch, he said.

Rynjah said that keeping ammunition at a private location instead of depositing it in the police armoury during the leave period is unauthorised.

"The ammunition has been duly seized, and a case vide Williamnagar PS Case No. 07/2026 under Section 25(1-A) of the Arms Act has been registered against him for initiating strict legal action," he said.

Police Appeal for Responsible Information Sharing

Police also appealed to the public to refrain from spreading misinformation regarding the incident.

"People are requested not to upload or circulate false information on social media platforms with malicious intent. Such acts will be viewed seriously and will attract legal action," the SP added.