Meghalaya Minister Sanbor Shullai is embroiled in a high-stakes legal battle, seeking anticipatory bail amidst allegations of blackmail and repeated police complaints from a woman demanding crores of rupees.

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Key Points Meghalaya Minister Sanbor Shullai sought anticipatory bail, alleging blackmail by a woman demanding crores of rupees.

Shullai's counsel stated the minister had made cash and cheque payments to the woman and built her a house.

The woman allegedly filed multiple police complaints, including a rape complaint, but later expressed unwillingness to proceed with some.

The court on November 20 noted the history of repeated complaints but found no immediate apprehension of arrest for Shullai.

The court sought a status report on a general diary entry, which was placed on record on November 27, with the next hearing set for November 30.

Meghalaya Minister Sanbor Shullai has moved court seeking anticipatory bail, alleging that a woman has been blackmailing him by repeatedly filing police complaints while demanding crores of rupees.

Minister's Allegations And Payments

The minister's counsel told the court that Shullai had paid the woman, an acquaintance, in cash and by cheque, following repeated demands, and had also got a house built in her village. The two had also travelled together outside the state, the lawyer told the court.

It was alleged that after their return, the woman continued to occupy Shullai's residential quarter at the MLA Hostel in Shillong despite his repeated insistence that she vacate it, the counsel said.

"Taking advantage of the situation, the woman made a false allegation against Shullai that she has been detained and unlawfully confined by the applicant," he submitted.

Woman's Repeated Complaints

The counsel informed the court that the woman had lodged a rape complaint with the Rynjah Police Station, but requested officials not to register a case and only to conduct a probe. He also referred to a non-judicial stamp paper purchased for a proposed agreement between the two, in which the compensation amount was left blank.

The minister's counsel said that on September 7 this year the woman lodged an FIR at Laitumkhrah Police Station and filed another application the next day stating that she was unwilling to proceed with the FIR.

The plea for anticipatory bail stems from yet another complaint filed by her at Sadar Police Station, which was not registered as an FIR but entered as a general diary entry, the court was told.

"This is a clear case where the woman misused and took advantage of the applicant by blackmailing him with a demand of money amounting to crores of rupees," counsel submitted.

Court Proceedings And Next Steps

"This huge amount demanded by the woman, followed by her blackmail that criminal proceedings will be initiated if the money is not paid, has made the applicant seek protection from this court," the minister's counsel added.

Public Prosecutor S S Das submitted that "if there is no FIR registered there is no apprehension of arrest," but said the court could call for a status report on the general diary entry.

The court on November 20 noted the history of repeated complaints but held that at this stage Shullai had not given proof of any situation that can lead to apprehension of arrest.

It sought a status report on the general diary entry, which was placed on record on November 27. The matter has been set for further hearing on November 30.