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Meghalaya Court Delivers Life Sentence In Brutal Double Murder Case

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk October 02, 2026 17:54 IST 2 Minutes Read
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A Meghalaya court has delivered a rigorous life imprisonment sentence without parole to Banphrangkupar Nongbri for the brutal double murder of an elderly woman and her domestic help, driven by robbery.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • A Meghalaya court has sentenced Banphrangkupar Nongbri to life imprisonment without parole for a double murder.
  • Nongbri was convicted of murdering 79-year-old Phlesis Syiem and her 25-year-old domestic help, Maitlynti Lyngdoh Marshillong, in August 2021.
  • The court also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on the convicted individual for the heinous crime.
  • Police investigations revealed robbery as the primary motive behind the brutal killings.
  • Evidence including blood-stained shoes and victims' mobile phones were recovered from the accused, leading to his confession.

A court in Meghalaya's West Khasi Hills district has sentenced a man to life imprisonment without any parole for murdering two women five years ago.

Details Of The Verdict

District and Sessions Judge, Nongstoin, convicted Banphrangkupar Nongbri for murdering 79-year-old Phlesis Syiem and her 25-year-old domestic help, Maitlynti Lyngdoh Marshillong, in 2021 and also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh, an officer said on Friday.

 

The court on September 30 sentenced Nongbri to rigorous life imprisonment for the remainder of his natural life without parole, considering the heinous murders.

Phlesis Syiem and her domestic help, Maitlynti Lyngdoh Marshillong, were found murdered at Nongstoin in August 2021.

According to police, Nongbri, who was awaiting his degree results and was temporarily residing in Shillong at the time, confessed to the crime.

Police recovered blood-stained shoes and two mobile phones belonging to the victims from his possessions.

The then West Khasi Hills district Superintendent of Police Herbert Lyngdoh had said that the motive behind the murders was robbery, as Syiem was a wealthy woman living alone with her domestic help.

The case was registered at Nongstoin police station under Sections 302 and 34 of the IPC.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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