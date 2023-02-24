News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Meghalaya border to be sealed till March 2

Meghalaya border to be sealed till March 2

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
February 24, 2023 16:54 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

To ensure free and fair assembly elections in Meghalaya, the Election Commission has ordered sealing of the Indo-Bangladesh border in the state till March 2, state Chief Electoral Officer F R Kharkong said on Friday.

IMAGE: Security personnel at Assam-Meghalaya border. Photograph: ANI Photo

The poll panel has also ordered the sealing of the inter-state border with Assam till March 2, he said.

 

Polls for the 60-member assembly constituency will be held on February 27 and the votes will be counted on March 2.

All districts having the international border with Bangladesh have been asked to issue orders to seal and movement of people in the border areas would be restricted, Kharkongor told PTI.

The operation of 'border haats' has also been deferred till the completion of the election process.

If the unregulated movement of individuals between the two countries is allowed, there is a likelihood of law and order problems leading to danger to human life and disturbance to public tranquillity, the CEO said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Meghalaya's Awesome Living Root Bridges
Meghalaya's Awesome Living Root Bridges
Assam-Meghalaya pact solves 6 out of 12 boundary rows
Assam-Meghalaya pact solves 6 out of 12 boundary rows
Fresh violence in Meghalaya; Shah assures CBI probe
Fresh violence in Meghalaya; Shah assures CBI probe
Here's what went wrong for Indian women at T20 WC
Here's what went wrong for Indian women at T20 WC
See, How Mouni Slays It!
See, How Mouni Slays It!
Khalistanis target Indian consulate in Brisbane
Khalistanis target Indian consulate in Brisbane
Markets pare early gains; Sensex down 142 pts at close
Markets pare early gains; Sensex down 142 pts at close
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Meghalaya village at risk of being cut off from India

Meghalaya village at risk of being cut off from India

Meghalaya polls: BJP woos women with job quota

Meghalaya polls: BJP woos women with job quota

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances