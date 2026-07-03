Meghalaya 'Bans' Quick Commerce

At the heart of the decision is concern over the survival of Meghalaya's neighbourhood retailers.

Kindly note the image has been published only for representational purposes. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council refuses trading licences to rapid delivery platforms, citing threat to indigenous traders

Assam shopkeepers echo concerns over falling business.

Shillong chooses local stores over 10-minute deliveries

The Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) has refused to grant trading licences to quick commerce companies, opting to protect the livelihoods of more than 4,000 local grocery stores in Shillong and adjoining areas instead of allowing app-based rapid delivery services.

The move comes as quick commerce platforms continue their rapid expansion across India, promising deliveries of groceries, snacks and daily essentials within minutes while reshaping the country's retail landscape.

Council invokes Sixth Schedule powers

KHADC Chief Executive Member Winston Tony Lyngdoh said the autonomous council would not permit any business model that threatens indigenous traders.

'The executive committee would not issue a trading licence to any platform whose business model threatens indigenous traders and small businesses,' he said.

The council, which functions under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution and enjoys powers to regulate trade in tribal areas, had earlier rejected similar applications.

Although one quick commerce company reportedly secured a no objection certificate from a local Dorbar Shnong, or village council, in Nongrim Hills, its application for the mandatory higher-level trading licence remains pending due to the council's refusal.

Protecting indigenous traders

At the heart of the decision is concern over the survival of Meghalaya's neighbourhood retailers.

Thousands of small grocery stores across Shillong depend on daily customer footfall for selling groceries, fresh vegetables and household essentials.

The council believes that quick commerce companies, backed by deep discounts, dark stores and highly efficient delivery networks, could place these businesses at a severe competitive disadvantage.

For the autonomous council, protecting indigenous traders is not merely an economic issue but also one of preserving community-based commerce and local self-reliance.

Assam traders voice similar fears

The concerns resonate beyond Meghalaya.

In neighbouring Guwahati, traditional shopkeepers say app-based delivery services have steadily eroded their customer base.

"Quick commerce apps and services have destroyed our business and even taken away our regular customers. We are suffering a lot financially. If Meghalaya is not allowing them, then it is good for them," said Pranjal Das, a ration shop owner who has been running his business for the past decade.

"I have never suffered such losses before. Now I am suffering every month," he added.

A nationwide debate

The experience of neighbourhood retailers mirrors a wider national trend.

Across major cities including Mumbai, Delhi and Chennai, industry reports indicate that thousands of kirana stores have either shut down or witnessed a decline of 30 to 50 per cent in sales as consumers increasingly shift to quick commerce platforms for everyday purchases.

Industry analyses have suggested that these companies have captured a significant share of the frequent, small-value purchases that traditionally sustained neighbourhood grocery stores.

Questions over worker safety

The rapid growth of the sector has also intensified concerns over the welfare of delivery workers.

In January this year, the Union labour ministry stepped in after protests by gig workers, urging companies to withdraw explicit '10-minute delivery' promises because of the safety risks posed to delivery riders.

While several companies subsequently toned down their marketing campaigns, concerns continue over the pressure on riders to meet extremely short delivery timelines amid rising financial losses and increasing regulatory scrutiny.

Convenience versus livelihoods

Supporters of quick commerce argue that the sector has transformed consumer convenience by providing near-instant access to groceries and daily essentials, reducing the need for advance planning and saving valuable time.

They also contend that technology can complement, rather than replace, neighbourhood retailers, pointing out that some platforms have begun partnering with local kirana stores as suppliers and fulfilment centres.

A different path for the North East

Meghalaya's approach contrasts with that of some other states.

Sikkim has reportedly allowed greater entry to quick commerce companies, reflecting differing policy choices across the country.

In the North East, however, where tribal autonomy and protection of local economic interests remain politically significant, the KHADC's decision reinforces the safeguards available under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution.

The move could also influence other autonomous district councils in the region as they weigh the balance between embracing digital commerce and safeguarding traditional livelihoods.

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff