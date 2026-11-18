Meghalaya's Anti-Narcotics Task Force has made significant strides in combating drug trafficking, seizing 158 grams of heroin valued at over Rs 75 lakh and arresting five individuals in two recent operations in Shillong.

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Key Points Meghalaya's ANTF arrested five persons and seized 158 grams of heroin worth over Rs 75 lakh in two operations in Shillong over the last 14 days.

The latest operation on Tuesday involved raids in Lumsurvey, recovering 131 grams of heroin from three individuals: Jahiruddin, Jamela Khatun, and Moriom Khatun.

Earlier, on November 7, 27 grams of heroin were seized in the same Lumsurvey area, leading to the arrest of Alim Uddin and Ishatun Nesa.

Three separate FIRs have been registered, and investigations are ongoing to identify the source and wider supply network of the contraband.

The Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) in Meghalaya has arrested five persons and seized 158 grams of heroin, worth over Rs 75 lakh, in two operations here over the last 14 days, police said on Wednesday.

In the latest operation conducted on Tuesday, three ANTF teams simultaneously raided three locations at Lumsurvey, an area adjacent to the Punjabi Lane locality here, following intelligence inputs about suspected drug peddling, police said.

Meghalaya ANTF's Successful Drug Busts

The raids led to the recovery of 131 grams of heroin, packed in nine soap boxes and 128 vials, from the residences of three persons identified as Jahiruddin, Jamela Khatun and Moriom Khatun, ANTF SP Vikash Kumar said in a statement.

The seizure included 110.34 grams of heroin packed in nine soap boxes from Jahiruddin's residence, while 10.10 grams and 10.17 grams were recovered from 63 and 65 vials, respectively, at the residences of Jamela Khatun and Moriom Khatun.

Three separate FIRs have been registered against the accused at Cantonment Beat House, and further investigation is underway to establish the source of the contraband and identify the wider supply network.

This was the second major anti-drug operation in Lumsurvey area within a fortnight.

Earlier, on November 7, the ANTF had seized 27 grams of heroin packed in two soap boxes from a room allegedly occupied by Alim Uddin in the same locality.

Alim Uddin and his wife, Ishatun Nesa, were arrested in connection with the case, and an FIR was registered.

The two operations resulted in the seizure of a total of 157.61 grams of heroin, with an estimated illegal market value of Rs 75 lakh, and action against five people, the statement said.