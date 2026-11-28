The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh is set to host its 'Rashtra Vandanam' mega event in Delhi on November 29, featuring addresses by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and former Chief Justice of India Jagdish Singh Khehar, promoting national unity and social harmony.

IMAGE: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Key Points The RSS will organise a mega event, 'Rashtra Vandanam', in Delhi on November 29.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and former Chief Justice of India Jagdish Singh Khehar will address the event.

The event aims to promote national unity, social harmony, environmental protection, and a drug-free society.

It will also mark the completion of 101 years of the Sangh's foundation.

More than 85,000 RSS volunteers and 75,000 prominent people have registered to attend the event.

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) is set to organise a mega event in Delhi next week to send out a message of 'national unity, social harmony, environmental protection and a drug-free society'.

'Rashtra Vandanam' Event Details

The event, 'Rashtra Vandanam', organised by the RSS' Delhi unit in North West Delhi's Rohini area on November 29, will also mark the completion of 101 years of Sangh's foundation.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and former Chief Justice of India Jagdish Singh Khehar will address the event, Narendra Thakur, a senior RSS functionary, said at a press conference on Friday.

"Former CJI Justice Jagdish Singh Khehar has been invited as chief guest at the event," he added.

Purpose And Participation

Sharing details of the event, Thakur said that while eminent people from different walks of life, including politicians and industrialists, have been invited to attend the mega event, more than 85,000 RSS swayamsevaks (volunteers) and about 75,000 prominent people of the society have so far registered to take part in this event.

"This is not being organised merely as an event, but a programme that conveys a message to society towards national unity, integrity, discipline, social harmony, environmental protection, indigenous practices, self-reliance and a drug-free society," the co-head of the RSS national media and communications department said.

Event Highlights

Citing some key features of the event, Thakur said about 9,000 RSS swayamsevaks will perform yoga asanas at the venue, and about 800 swayamsevaks will play Sangh's traditional marching bands.