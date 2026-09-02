Meeting underway to appoint first CEO of Ram Temple in Ayodhya

The Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust is poised to appoint the first full-time CEO for the Ayodhya Ram temple, a significant step in its administrative structuring, alongside addressing crucial trustee vacancies and deed amendments.

IMAGE: Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust members -- Treasurer Govind Dev Giri Maharaj with Mahant Dinendra Das, interacts with former Justice Pramod Kohli, Retired Lieutenant General Vishnu Kant Chaturvedi as Members of search committee submit their report in a meeting to select the first CEO for Ram Janambhoomi Mandir, in Ayodhya. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Key Points The Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust is preparing to appoint its first full-time CEO for the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Three highly qualified candidates have been shortlisted from 5,585 applications through a rigorous AI-enabled and manual evaluation process.

The Trust meeting will also address filling three vacant trustee posts and amending the Trust deed to define the CEO's powers and responsibilities.

Discussions include administrative matters, financial affairs, and security coordination, following a recent controversy regarding temple donations.

The CEO selection process involved a 600-mark evaluation framework, virtual interactions with 108 applicants, and final interviews with 16 candidates.

The Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust is set to appoint the first full-time chief executive officer (CEO) of the Ram temple in Ayodhya from a shortlist of three candidates picked from 5,585 applications.

The Trust, which is meeting in Ayodhya in the wake of the controversy over the alleged embezzlement of temple donations that led to the arrest of eight people and the resignation of Champat Rai as general secretary, is also set to hold discussions on filling three vacant trustee posts.

Key Discussions At Ram Temple Trust Meeting

Trust president Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, Swami Kamalnayan Das, interim general secretary Dr Krishna Mohan, trustee Mahant Dinendra Das and treasurer Swami Govind Dev Giri were among others present at the meeting.

Kamalnayan Das, who is part of the Trust's religious affairs committee, said ahead of the meeting that his priority was the smooth functioning of the temple.

"I have no knowledge about who will be made the CEO. My wish is that the affairs of the temple should run smoothly," he told PTI.

Besides, amendments to the Trust deed, appointment of a press spokesperson and other administrative matters are expected to come at the meeting being held at the residence of the Trust president.

Trust members remained tight-lipped about the likely appointment of the CEO, saying the final decision would be taken only after deliberations by the board of trustees. Mahant Dinendra Das, a member of the Trust, told reporters that the final decision would be taken 'unanimously' and maintained that the 'outcome would be announced only after the meeting concludes'.

Rigorous Selection Process For Ram Temple CEO

The search committee, headed by retired Justice Pramod Kohli and comprising retired Lieutenant General Vishnukant Chaturvedi and former scientist Suresh Haware, handed over its final report to Trust treasurer Govind Dev Giri on Tuesday.

According to committee secretary Sameer Panda, the panel recommended 'three highly qualified professionals' after a comprehensive evaluation based on institutional leadership, management expertise, integrity and vision required to head an institution of national and international significance.

Sources said retired bureaucrats are among the leading contenders for the post, though the identities of the three shortlisted candidates have not been disclosed.

The CEO selection process combined AI-enabled screening with manual assessment.

A 600-mark evaluation framework was used to scrutinise applications, with 3,577 candidates participating in the initial assessment.

Candidates scoring 470 marks or above were shortlisted, leading to virtual interactions with 108 applicants and final interviews of 16 candidates in Ayodhya on August 11 and 12.

Future Administrative Changes And Responsibilities

The meeting is also expected to consider amendments to the Trust deed to clearly define the CEO's powers and responsibilities, institutionalise the new administrative structure and streamline coordination with various Trust committees.

The meeting is also expected to take up the Trust's financial and administrative affairs, including matters arising from the temple donation case and coordination of security arrangements with local authorities.