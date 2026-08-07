Meet the Internet's Biggest Influencers

Animals are now the face of virality and might have already beaten human influencers at the job.

Kindly note the image has only been published for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Polarreisen/Pexels

Key Points Animals have emerged as new global icons, dominating digital virality and potentially surpassing human influencers.

A Red Lab report indicates that 98.5 per cent of social media users have recently watched animal videos.

The primary driver of animal virality is the human tendency to project emotions and intentions onto animals.

The Internet is not a zoo. But an isolated penguin, a grumpy cat, and a lonely monkey are not just animals either.

They are the new-age global icons, ruling the digital space with no scripts.

A report released by Red Lab, a consumer research wing of advertising agency Rediffusion, shows that animals are now the face of virality and might have already beaten human influencers at the job.

IMAGE: Punch-kun, a motherless baby Japanese macaque at Ichikawa city zoo, shot to fame for his affection for his stuffed orangutan companion, with clips of the pair going viral on social media. Photograph: Kind courtesy punch_ichikawa_zoo/Instagram

The Rise of Animal Virality

According to the report, Born to be Wild and Viral: Why the Internet Keeps Turning Animals Into Global Icons, 98.5 per cent of social media users have watched animal videos in the recent period.

The biggest driver is the human projection engine, which identifies and attributes human emotions and intentions to animals.

This may include identifying loneliness, humour, or sarcasm with the expression of animals.

This has a lesson for advertisers, says Sandeep Goyal, managing director, Rediffusion.

"Today, ideas (and virality) do not have a formula," he explains.

"⁠Ideas are triggered very differently now, and their source may not be brands or their keepers."

The report explains that the insights were based on observations and hours of scrolling reels.

It also takes pains to clarify that 'no animal was interviewed in the process'.

Animal kingdom 1.3 bn-6.5 bn: Cat pictures on the Internet from 2010-2025

3.5 mn: Active pet influencers as of early 2025

398 mn: Posts viral with #dogs

312 mn: Posts viral with #cats Pawprints: The global icons Punch the monkey: On July 26, 2025, Punch was born at the Ichikawa city zoo in Japan. The next day, his mother stopped caring for him. A zookeeper introduced a Djungelskog orangutan plushie, chosen specifically for its long hair and easy grip. Punch clung to it immediately. Virality 100mn views within weeks

131,000+ reels created under #HangInTherePunch

Zoo attendance in February 2026 doubled Y-o-Y with 9,600 entering over a single weekend The Nihilistic Penguin: Filmmaker Werner Herzog captures an Adélie penguin breaking away from its colony and walking alone toward the Antarctic mountains. Virality 50 mn + cumulative views across across TikTok, Instagram Reels, YouTube Shorts, Reddit, and X during its January 2026 run

On January 23, US President Donald Trump posted an AI-generated image mimicking the meme. Source: Red Lab report, Born to be Wild and Viral

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff