Meet Prashant Kishor's Wife, Jahnavi Das

Prashant Kishor and Dr Jahnavi Das first met while working on a United Nations public health initiative.

IMAGE: Dr Jahnavi Das, Jan Suraaj Party Founder Prashant Kishor's wife, celebrates after her husband takes the lead in the Bankipur assembly by-election, August 3, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

As Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor scripted a sensational victory in the Bankipur assembly by-election, breaching what had long been regarded as the Bharatiya Janata Party's strongest urban fortress in Bihar, another name unexpectedly began trending across social media and news platforms -- Dr Jahnavi Das, his wife, and a native of Assam.

While the political strategist-turned-politician dominated headlines for ending the BJP's dominance in the prestigious constituency, people across Assam found a reason to celebrate one of their own.

Dr Jahnavi Das, an accomplished medical professional with roots in Assam, suddenly became the subject of intense public curiosity after Prashant Kishor's election affidavit revealed that she possesses assets worth over Rs 100 crore (Rs 1 billion), exceeding those declared by her husband.

Reacting to the historic result, Dr Das expressed her heartfelt gratitude to the people of Bankipur and Bihar for reposing their faith in the Jan Suraaj Party.

'I sincerely thank the people of Bankipur in particular and the people of Bihar in general for this historic mandate.

'Winning from Bankipur, a constituency widely regarded as a tough electoral battle, makes this victory even more special for us.

'This mandate reflects the people's desire for change and their faith in honest politics,' Dr Das said.

Key Points Prashant Kishor's Bankipur bypoll victory brought unexpected national attention to his wife, Dr Jahnavi Das, an accomplished doctor from Assam.

Election affidavit revealed Dr Das declared assets exceeding Rs 100 crore, surpassing those disclosed by her husband in the bypoll.

The couple first met while working on a United Nations public health initiative before marrying and raising their son together.

Despite her husband's political prominence, Dr Das has maintained a low public profile, dedicating her career to medicine and healthcare administration.

An Assamese achiever in the national spotlight

A doctor by training, Dr Das currently serves as Senior Advisor -- Special Projects at Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals in New Delhi, where she has been associated with healthcare management, strategic planning and public health initiatives.

Despite being married to one of India's best-known political strategists and now an elected legislator, she has consistently maintained a low profile, preferring to let her professional work speak for itself.

Affidavit puts focus on her achievements

According to Prashant Kishor's election affidavit filed for the Bankipur bypoll, Dr Jahnavi Das has declared assets worth around Rs 102 crore (Rs 1.02 billion).

Her assets include nearly Rs 89.51 crore (Rs 895.1 million) in movable assets and Rs 12.42 crore (Rs 124.2 million) in immovable properties, making her the wealthier spouse on paper.

The disclosures immediately sparked widespread interest, with many searching to know more about the Assamese doctor whose financial declaration overshadowed that of Bihar's newest political giant.

A relationship that began with public health

The couple's story began far away from electoral politics.

Prashant Kishor and Dr Jahnavi Das first met while working on a United Nations public health initiative. At the time, Kishor was involved in public health administration while Dr Das was serving as a medical professional.

What started as a professional association gradually developed into friendship and later into a lifelong partnership. With the blessings of their families, the two married and today have a son, Daibik Bhardwaj.

Away from politics, close to public service

Unlike Prashant Kishor, who has spent the past decade shaping election campaigns before launching a political movement, Dr Das has consciously remained outside politics.

Her career has been rooted in healthcare administration, public health and hospital management.

Friends and colleagues describe her as someone who prefers substance over publicity, a trait that explains why little has been publicly known about her despite her husband's national prominence.

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff