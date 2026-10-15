Meet American Singer Mary Millben, Modi Supporter

American singer Mary Millben has unexpectedly entered the Indian political conversation, becoming a vocal advocate for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and sparking debate with her strong pro-Modi stance and allegations of foreign funding against his critics.

IMAGE: Mary Millben. Photograph: Kind courtesy @MaryMillben/X

Key Points American singer Mary Millben has gained attention in India for her vocal support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, using social media to defend his leadership.

Millben alleged on Wednesday that the Cockroach Janta Party receives US-based funding from donors opposed to Modi, urging young Indians to protest peacefully.

She has criticised figures like New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani and advised Elon Musk to address communications to Modi, emphasising respect for India's leadership.

Millben's admiration for Modi is personal, referring to him as a friend and praising his leadership over 25 years in public office.

Despite her political visibility, Millben's professional identity is a singer, known for performing national anthems and devotional songs, though her original music is less widely recognised.

It was not a hit song or a chart-topping album that brought American singer Mary Millben into the Indian political conversation.

It was her outspoken support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a position she has repeatedly defended in public statements, drawing both attention and debate.

Millben has increasingly used her social media platforms to comment on Indian politics, defend Modi against his critics and appeal directly to young Indians.

Her interventions have made her a familiar name among sections of India's politically engaged online audience, even as her musical career remains less widely known in the country.

Millben's Allegations and Appeals

Her latest intervention came with a message addressed to India's young, in which she alleged that the Cockroach Janta Party was receiving funding from US-based donors opposed to Modi.

She urged young Indians to organise and peacefully protest against what she described as disruptive political forces.

Millben went further, alleging a global pattern in which donors target conservative leaders, support individuals educated in the United States and finance political movements intended to create instability.

Her message was not merely a defence of Modi.

It was also an appeal for a counter-movement led by young Indians who, she argued, should uphold democracy, freedom and the country's future under its elected leadership.

An Outspoken Defender of Modi

Millben's support for Modi has extended beyond the CJP controversy.

She has criticised New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani for his remarks about the Indian prime minister and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh.

In response, she argued that those who promote democracy, religious freedom and unity should speak more forcefully in their defence.

She strongly criticised former US President Barack Obama for his comments on the mistreatment of Indian Muslims and added that India is not by any means withholding freedom.

When Modi visited the US in 2023 and met Millben in 2023 she touched his feet as a mark of respect.

Earlier this month, she also intervened in the debate surrounding Elon Musk and Starlink's efforts to enter the Indian market.

When Musk engaged with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi amid questions over Starlink's licensing, Millben advised the billionaire to address his communications to Modi rather than Gandhi.

She argued that respect for India's leadership was important for foreign companies seeking to do business in the country, while describing Gandhi as disrespectful towards India and its prime minister.

Her admiration for Modi is personal as well as political.

She has referred to him as a friend, extended birthday wishes to him and praised his leadership on the completion of 25 years in public office, spanning his tenure as Gujarat chief minister and his years as prime minister.

In one message, she described him as a 'shining beacon of the Indian Dream'.

She has also expressed solidarity with Captain Smit Machchhar, praising his courage in an incident involving an attempted aircraft hijacking and calling for his recovery.

A Singer Beyond the Political Spotlight

Despite her growing visibility in Indian political discussions, Millben's professional identity is that of a singer and performer.

Her repertoire includes patriotic music, national anthems, devotional songs and original recordings.

She performed India's national anthem, Jana Gana Mana, in Washington, DC, and has also sung Hindi devotional music, including Om Jai Jagdish Hare in 2020.

In an interview to The Hindustan Times in 2023 she said, 'There was Smita Patel, who helped take care of us as children growing up. So I was exposed to Indian music and Indian culture at a very young age, and I thank Smita so much for her love and sharing of that culture.'

'I was invited to perform during the 2022 Covid year to present the Indian national anthem for the 74th Independence Day and then to perform for the Diwali observance. So my interface with Indian music, Indian hymns, and the patriotic songs of India certainly deepened as I started to prepare for those performances.'

Her original music includes Faith in Love, released in 2017, and Grace Will Lead Me Home, released in February 2020.

The latter featured on the soundtrack of the independent film The Meanest Man and marked her debut single.

She subsequently made her national television debut performing the song on BET's inspirational programme A Joyful Noise. Another recording, On to Victory, focuses on the protection of children in America.

She has also performed Shackles (Praise You), a song associated with the gospel duo Mary Mary, which has reportedly attracted millions of plays online.

Much of her public musical profile, however, rests on performances of songs written by other artists rather than a catalogue of widely recognised original hits.

Millben's growing engagement with India illustrates how artists can become participants in international political conversations through social media and public advocacy.

For Indian audiences, her significance lies not only in her performances of Indian songs but also in the positions she has chosen to take on the country's leadership and its critics.

Whether her political claims withstand scrutiny is a separate question; what is clear is that Millben has made support for Modi a prominent part of her public identity.