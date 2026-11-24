The 22-year-old accused allegedly used to consume 'anti-India' content on Instagram and YouTube, and was influenced by Masood Azhar, the chief of Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed.

IMAGE: Kindly note that the image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

The Meerut police have arrested a 22-year-old absconding man linked to a Pakistan-backed online radicalisation network on charges of plotting to carry out a 'fidayeen' (suicide) attack on an Army camp, officials said on Tuesday.

Key Points He was arrested in a joint operation by the Kotwali police and the SWAT team.

The accused allegedly used to consume 'anti-India' content on Instagram and YouTube, and was influenced by Masood Azhar, the chief of Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed.

According to the police, Uzaid was in touch with a Jammu-based resident, Mohammad Sajid, and both were running the online network, which was backed by Pakistani gangster Shahzad Bhatti.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: / Rediff.com

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) BBGTS Murthy told reporters at the Reserve Police Lines that the arrested individual was identified as Uzaid, a resident of Baniyapada in Meerut.

He was arrested in a joint operation by the Kotwali police and the SWAT team.

The accused allegedly used to consume 'anti-India' content on Instagram and YouTube, and was influenced by Masood Azhar, the chief of Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed.

According to the police, Uzaid was in touch with a Jammu-based resident, Mohammad Sajid, and both were running the online network, which was backed by Pakistani gangster Shahzad Bhatti.

The network was allegedly involved in radicalising youths in India to carry out suicide attacks on military installations.

The case came to light on November, 24, 2025, after a complaint was registered at Bahu Fort police station in Jammu in connection with terror-related activities, following which Sajid was arrested.

Sajid's arrest led Jammu and Meerut police to conduct joint raids in Meerut in search of Uzaid in January 2026, and again in February 2026. However, he had absconded.

A police officer said that after Uzaid absconded, the Meerut Senior Superintendent of Police directed the formation of a team under the superintendent of police (City).

"He was arrested from Gahlot Road in Kotwali police station area following a tip-off by the informers. The accused was absconding for 10 months. During this period, he would sometimes stay at his mama's (maternal uncle's) place and sometimes at any other location," the officer told PTI.

The police said that during interrogation, Uzaid allegedly admitted to consuming anti-India content on Instagram and YouTube.

"He also watched and listened to videos by Maulana Masood Azhar (a Pakistani terrorist), Tariq Masood, and Israr Ahmed," the police said.

Furthermore, he would obtain inflammatory audio clips and then share them with teenagers to recruit them and incite them to commit 'jihad', they added.

He had come into contact with Sajid after commenting "hum bhi taiyaar hain" (we are also ready) on one of his videos.

According to the police, both had hatched a plan to carry out a 'fidayeen' attack on a major Army camp in November, 2025.

Under this plan, Sajid was tasked with conducting reconnaissance, while Uzaid was responsible for procuring weapons and explosive-laden vests.

The police also claimed that there was a plan to facilitate the delivery of weapons and provide training via the Gurez Valley route.

But the plan didn't materialise after Sajid was arrested.

The police further said both were running online groups called 'Tuition-40', 'Brigade' and 'Al-Muzzahid' on Instagram and the 'Session' messaging app to radicalise youth.

The police claimed that Uzaid played a key role in managing these groups and remained in contact with Sajid using Instagram, Session, and the Signal app.

They further said a case has been registered against Sajjad at the Bahu Fort police station in Jammu under Section 113(3) (Terrorist Act) of the BNS.

Meerut Police said that Jammu Police has been informed of Uzaid's arrest and is on the way to question him Police are currently investigating other suspects and contacts linked to the alleged terror network.