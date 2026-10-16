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Meerut Court Hands Death To Couple In Bizarre Snake Murder Case

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk October 16, 2026 15:51 IST 2 Minutes Read
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A shocking case from Meerut sees a woman and her lover receive the death penalty for orchestrating the murder of her husband, attempting to conceal the crime by staging it as a snakebite.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • A Meerut court on Friday sentenced a woman and her lover to death for the murder of her husband.
  • Ravita and Amardeep were convicted for killing Amit Kashyap alias Mikky Kashyap.
  • The accused attempted to stage the death as a snakebite by leaving a live snake beside the body.
  • A post-mortem examination last year revealed injury marks and confirmed death by strangulation, not snakebite.

A court here on Friday sentenced a woman and her lover to death for killing her husband and leaving a live snake beside his body to make it look like a case of snakebite, officials said.

The Bizarre Murder Plot Unravelled

Additional District and Sessions Judge Jaiveer Singh Nagar awarded the death penalty to Ravita and Amardeep for the murder of Amit Kashyap alias Mikky Kashyap, a resident of Akbarpur Sadat village here, the court officials said.

 

Amit was found dead on a cot in his house on April 13 last year and a live snake was found beside his body. His family initially suspected that he died due to a snakebite.

However, the post-mortem examination found injury marks on his neck and nose and that he died of strangulation, police said.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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meerut courtdeath penaltysnake murderstrangulationamit kashyap

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