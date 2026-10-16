How A Meerut Couple Used A Snake To Cover Up A Murder

A Meerut court has delivered a death sentence to a woman and her lover for the premeditated murder of her husband, meticulously staging his death as a snakebite to conceal their crime.

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Key Points A Meerut court on Friday sentenced Ravita and Amardeep to death for the murder of Amit Kashyap alias Mikky Kashyap.

The couple strangled Amit Kashyap and then placed a live snake beside his body on April 13 last year to stage his death as a snakebite.

Post-mortem examination found injury marks on the victim's neck and nose, confirming death by strangulation, not snakebite.

The prosecution successfully linked circumstantial evidence, including testimony from a snake charmer and call detail records, leading to the conviction on October 7.

The court also directed the Meerut district magistrate to ensure the welfare of the deceased's three minor children.

A court here on Friday sentenced a woman and her lover to death for killing her husband and leaving a live snake beside his body to make it look like a case of snakebite, officials said.

The convicts broke down after the sentence was pronounced in a packed courtroom. Some people raised slogans hailing the judiciary, witnesses said.

Details Of The Heinous Crime

This is the second instance of a Meerut court awarding the death penalty in a murder case this week. In a similar case, a court on October 14 sentenced Muskan Rastogi and her lover Sahil Shukla to death for murdering her husband, merchant navy officer Saurabh Rajput, and concealing his dismembered body in a blue drum filled with cement.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Jaiveer Singh Nagar on Friday awarded the death penalty to Ravita and her lover Amardeep for the murder of Amit Kashyap alias Mikky Kashyap, a resident of Akbarpur Sadat village here, the court officials said.

Amit was found dead on a cot in his house on April 13 last year, and a live snake was found beside his body. His family initially suspected that he died due to a snakebite.

However, the post-mortem examination found injury marks on his neck and nose and that he died of strangulation, police said.

Investigation And Conviction

The prosecution presented 12 witnesses during the trial. The case was decided within around 18 months of the FIR being registered, they said.

Assistant District Government Counsel Farzana Maqsood said the prosecution succeeded by linking the circumstantial evidence. The case was pursued under the Uttar Pradesh Police's 'Operation Conviction' campaign.

The convicts broke down after the sentence was pronounced and have been lodged in their barracks at the Chaudhary Charan Singh District Jail, a senior prison official said.

Further action will be taken as per rules after the jail authorities receive a copy of the court order, the official said.

Amit's brother Monu lodged an FIR against Ravita and Amardeep on April 16, 2025.

Motive And Execution Of The Plot

Ravita and Amit had been married for around eight years and had three children. Amit and Amardeep were friends and worked together, the prosecution said.

According to investigators, Ravita and Amardeep allegedly developed a relationship eight to nine months before the murder. Amit learnt about it and this led to frequent disputes between the couple.

The prosecution said Amardeep arranged the snake on April 12, 2025, and later that night, Ravita called him home after Amit fell asleep. The two decided to strangle Amit and stage the death as a snakebite.

It said that Ravita held Amit's mouth shut while Amardeep strangled him. They then placed the live snake beside his body to mislead investigators.

Court's Verdict And Aftermath

The court convicted Ravita and Amardeep on October 7.

The court heard the convicts' submissions through videoconferencing before pronouncing the sentence. Ravita sought leniency, citing concerns about the upbringing of her three children, while Amardeep cited his elderly parents, the court officials said.

The government advocate said the judge also directed the Meerut district magistrate to ensure that the deceased's three minor children receive food, education and accommodation through the administration.

Amit's mother, Munesh Devi, had sought the death penalty for the convicts.

Amit's father died as he was unable to bear the shock of his son's death, she said.

The prosecution said the testimony of the snake charmer, Pritamnath, and the call detail records of the accused proved crucial to the case.

Amit's brother Sonu welcomed the verdict and said the family will continue its legal fight if the convicts challenge the death penalty in the high court or the Supreme Court.

Police have announced a reward of Rs 25,000 for the team that pursued the case in court.

Senior Superintendent of Police B B G T S Murthy praised the joint efforts of police, monitoring cell and prosecution, saying they helped secure the conviction.