Death Sentence For Husband's Murder Challenged In High Court

A Meerut couple, sentenced to death for the brutal murder of the woman's husband and an elaborate attempt to stage it as a snakebite, has now challenged their conviction in the Allahabad High Court.

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Key Points A woman, Ravita, and her lover, Amardeep, from Meerut, have challenged their death sentence for her husband's murder in the Allahabad High Court.

The Meerut Additional District and Sessions Court sentenced them to death on October 16, deeming it a "rarest of rare" category case.

Their appeal has been admitted and is scheduled for hearing on November 5.

The prosecution alleged they strangled Ravita's husband, Amit Kashyap, on the night of April 12, 2025, and then placed a snake on his body to fake a snakebite death.

Police arrested the couple on April 16, 2025, leading to their conviction and the death penalty.

A woman and her lover from Meerut, who were sentenced to death for the murder of her husband, have challenged the district court's verdict in the Allahabad High Court, their counsel said on Wednesday.

Meerut Couple's Death Sentence And Appeal

Ravita and her lover Amardeep were convicted and sentenced to death on October 16 by Meerut Additional District and Sessions Court Judge Jaiveer Singh, who described the case as falling in the "rarest of rare" category.

Advocate Adesh Kumar, who will represent the two before the high court, told PTI that their appeal has been admitted and is scheduled for hearing on November 5.

According to the prosecution, Ravita, a resident of Akbarpur Sadat village, was in a relationship with Amardeep, belonging to the same village.

When her husband Amit Kashyap opposed their relationship, the two allegedly strangled him to death on the night of April 12, 2025.

They subsequently released a snake over his body in an attempt to make it appear that he had died of a snakebite, the prosecution said.

Police arrested Ravita and Amardeep on April 16, 2025. Following the trial, the court awarded them the death penalty.