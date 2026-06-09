Meerut Model Accuses Man Of Exploitation, Religious Conversion Pressure

A Meerut model has filed a police complaint alleging a man exploited her for nearly a decade on the promise of marriage, financially defrauded her of Rs 50 lakh, forced abortions, and later pressured her for religious conversion, prompting a police investigation.

Photograph: Amit Sharma/ANI Photo

Key Points A Meerut model has accused a man of physical and financial exploitation for 10 years under the pretext of marriage.

The accused allegedly pressured the woman to convert her religion and threatened to release private media.

The complainant claims the man took Rs 50 lakh and forced her to undergo three abortions.

Police in Sardhana have registered a case and are investigating all aspects, including the religious conversion allegation.

A model from Meerut has alleged that a man exploited her physically and financially for nearly 10 years on the promise of marriage and later pressured her to convert to his religion, police said on Monday.

The woman from Sardhana area submitted a complaint at the office of the SSP, following which police have started the process of registering a case and initiated an investigation.

Allegations Of Exploitation And Forced Conversion

In her complaint, the woman alleged that she met the accused, who is a resident of Sardhana, in 2015-16 when she went to Mumbai for modelling work. She claimed that the accused promised to help her progress in modelling and later marry her.

She alleged that the accused took advantage of the assurance and maintained a relationship with her for several years, during which he also allegedly exploited her financially.

The woman further alleged that when she started insisting on marriage, the accused began pressuring her to convert her religion. She also alleged that she was assaulted when she opposed the demand and was threatened that her private photographs and videos would be made public if she approached the police.

The complainant claimed that the accused took around Rs 50 lakh from her on various pretexts. She also alleged that she was forced to undergo abortion three times.

Police Investigation Underway

SP (Rural) Abhijeet Kumar told PTI that a complaint was received at the Sardhana police station on Monday from a woman in her 20s.

"She said she had gone from Sardhana to Mumbai in 2015 for modelling, where she met a youth from the same area. She has alleged that the accused established a relationship with her on the promise of marriage and also took money from her," he said.

Kumar said a case was being registered under relevant sections on the basis of the complaint and further legal action would be taken.

On the allegation of pressure for religious conversion, he said it was a matter of investigation.

"Prima facie, it has emerged that both of them stayed together in Mumbai for a long time. The woman has now returned to Meerut and submitted a complaint. All aspects of the matter are being thoroughly examined," he said.