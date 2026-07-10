Meerut SSP defends police action amid protests over SC student's death

Meerut SSP has strongly defended the police's handling of a sensitive Scheduled Caste college student death case, asserting that all actions were evidence-based while warning against any attempts to disrupt law and order.

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Key Points Meerut SSP Avinash Pandey defended police actions in the death case of a Scheduled Caste student, citing evidence for every step.

Pandey warned against disturbing law and order and appealed for peace, emphasising the Constitution's non-discriminatory nature.

Police action was directed only at those involved in criminal activities, with evidence against external elements vitiating the atmosphere.

An alleged threat call to the SSP's PRO surfaced after protests, leading to efforts to identify the caller for legal action.

Seven people were arrested and over 30 booked following a protest over the student's death, where demonstrators allegedly assaulted police and blocked roads.

Meerut senior superintendent of police Avinash Pandey on Friday defended the police action in connection with the death of a Scheduled Caste college student, saying every step taken in the case was based on available evidence.

He also warned that attempts to disturb law and order would not be tolerated.

In a video message, Pandey appealed to both supporters and critics of the police action to maintain peace and said the Constitution begins with the words "We, the People of India" and does not discriminate on the basis of caste, religion or community.

He said the police action had been directed only against those involved in criminal activities and sufficient evidence existed to support every action taken.

The SSP also said the police had evidence against people who had come from outside to allegedly vitiate the atmosphere or make unnecessary statements regarding the case.

SSP Urges Peace And Warns Against Disruption

Referring to those making "personal remarks" against him, Pandey said efforts would be made to "counsel" them. However, he warned that anyone attempting to undermine the dignity of the police uniform or disrupt law and order would face strict legal action in accordance with the Constitution and the law.

Pandey urged his supporters to plant a sapling under the ongoing plantation drive and avoid the use of polythene.

He also appealed to his critics "to plant two saplings and channel their anger and energy towards the welfare of society".

He further said that anyone having doubts about the police investigation could approach the police and examine the available video evidence.

Threat Call Surfaces Amidst Ongoing Investigation

Meanwhile, an audio clip of an alleged threat call made to the SSP's public relations officer (PRO) Ramakant Pachauri after Wednesday's protest at the collectorate has surfaced on social media.

According to the police, the caller, claiming to be an advocate, said, "Just as the SSP got into the police vehicle on Wednesday, lock me and the SSP inside it once, then see who comes out."

Pachauri said efforts were underway to identify the caller and appropriate legal action would be taken.

The statement comes a day after the police arrested seven people and booked more than 30 others in connection with a protest over the death of 20-year-old Lalita Gautam, a Scheduled Caste student.

According to the police, Gautam went missing from the T P Nagar area on May 15 and her body was recovered in the Rohta area on May 17.

The main accused was arrested on May 18, while another person was later arrested for allegedly destroying evidence.

The police said the investigation subsequently revealed the involvement of more people.

Protests Lead To Arrests And Injuries

On Wednesday, protesters gathered without permission, blocked a key road outside the collectorate for nearly six hours, allegedly attempted to force their way into the district magistrate's office after breaking the main gate and assaulted police and administrative personnel, leaving 11 policemen injured.

They also claimed that some people instigated the victim's family and spread inflammatory content on social media.