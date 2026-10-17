Death Row Convicts Ravita And Amardeep Shifted To New Barracks

Following their death sentence on Friday for the shocking snakebite murder case, convicts Ravita and Amardeep have been moved to separate barracks in Meerut's district jail, highlighting the swift justice delivered under 'Operation Conviction'.

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Key Points Ravita and Amardeep were sentenced to death on Friday by a Meerut court for the murder of Ravita's husband.

Following their sentencing, both convicts were moved to new, separate barracks in the Chaudhary Charan Singh District Jail and showed marked restlessness.

No one has visited either convict since their sentencing, and they have been assigned prisoner numbers and new routines.

Amardeep has been placed in the same barrack as Sahil Shukla, another convict who received the death penalty this week in a similar murder case.

The murder, initially disguised as a snakebite, was revealed by post-mortem to be strangulation, with the case decided within 18 months under 'Operation Conviction'.

After a Meerut court pronounced their death sentence on Friday, snakebite case accused Ravita and her lover Amardeep were moved to new, separate barracks in the district jail, where they spent the night with marked restlessness, according to prison authorities.

Life After Death Sentence

The convicts had broken down in the packed courtroom as the verdict was pronounced on Friday, even as people raised slogans hailing the judiciary.

No one has come to visit either of them since their sentencing, Senior Jail Superintendent Viresh Raj Sharma said.

Both have been lodged in the Chaudhary Charan Singh District Jail.

Sharma said Ravita has been assigned prisoner number 399/2026 and moved to Barrack No 12A. She was examined by a doctor and provided medication; her health is stable now.

Amardeep has been assigned prisoner number 400/2026, and shifted to Barrack No 1A. He has been placed in the same barrack as Sahil Shukla, who was awarded the death penalty by a Meerut court in a similar murder case this week.

On October 14, the court sentenced Muskan Rastogi and her lover Sahil Shukla to death for murdering her husband, merchant navy officer Saurabh Rajput, and concealing his dismembered body in a blue drum filled with cement.

Unravelling The Murder Plot

On Friday, Additional District and Sessions Judge Jaiveer Singh Nagar awarded the death penalty to Ravita and Amardeep for killing her husband Amit Kashyap alias Mikky Kashyap, a resident of Akbarpur Sadat village in Meerut.

Amit was found dead on a cot in his house on April 13 last year, and a live snake was found beside his body. His family initially suspected that he died due to a snakebite. However, the post-mortem examination found injury marks on his neck and nose and revealed that he died of strangulation, according to police.

The prosecution presented 12 witnesses during the trial. The case was decided within 18 months of the registration of the FIR, they said.

Assistant District Government Counsel Farzana Maqsood said the prosecution succeeded by linking circumstantial evidence. The case was pursued under the Uttar Pradesh Police's 'Operation Conviction' campaign.

Jail Routines And Surveillance

Sharma said both the convicts were taken to their new barracks wearing the uniforms designated for convicted prisoners, and additional staff have been deployed outside the barracks to keep them under surveillance.

According to prison officials, Ravita was already tasked with making bags in the prison, and she will likely be assigned the same responsibility. Amardeep arrived at the prison after his conviction on October 7. He, too, will be assigned work according to prison regulations.

The prison administration said the security and daily routines of both individuals will be arranged in line with established rules.