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Journalist Attempts Self-Immolation At Police Station

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

June 10, 2026 18:32 IST

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A shocking incident unfolded in Meerut as a man claiming to be a journalist attempted self-immolation at a police station, alleging severe police inaction following his reported abduction, assault, and robbery.

Key Points

  • A man claiming to be a journalist attempted self-immolation at Hastinapur police station in Meerut.
  • He alleged abduction, assault, and robbery, and accused the police of inaction on his complaint.
  • Police officers prevented the self-immolation attempt, and a video of the incident went viral.
  • An investigation has been launched into the journalist's complaint and the allegations of police inaction.
  • Police noted an ongoing dispute between the complainant and another party over a news report.

A man claiming to be a journalist allegedly attempted self-immolation at a police station here after accusing some persons of abducting, assaulting and robbing him and alleging inaction by the police, officials said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred at Hastinapur police station, where the man poured oil on himself, but police officers stopped him before he could set himself on fire. A video of the incident has since gone viral on social media.

 

Journalist's Allegations of Abduction and Assault

According to the police, Kuldeep Bhardwaj, a resident of Hastinapur town, submitted a complaint alleging that he was returning home from Manoharpur Colony at around 10.30 pm on Sunday when some persons travelling in an SUV intercepted his car near a primary school and assaulted him.

In his complaint, Bhardwaj alleged that the attackers snatched his car keys, struck him on the head with the butt of a country-made pistol, tied his hands and legs, gagged him and forcibly took him to an undisclosed location.

He alleged that he was held captive for around three hours and beaten with iron rods, firearms and other weapons, and that the accused also took away about Rs 18,000 in cash from his wallet and threatened to kill him if he approached police.

Police Investigation Underway

Bhardwaj said he had informed police about the incident the same night but, dissatisfied with the alleged lack of action, reached the police station on Tuesday evening carrying a bottle of oil and attempted self-immolation.

Mawana Circle Officer Pankaj Lavania said a case has been registered based on the complaint and an investigation is underway.

Police said the complainant claims to be a journalist and had an ongoing dispute with the other party over the publication of a news report. According to the police, an altercation and physical scuffle had taken place between the two sides.

All allegations are being examined as part of the investigation, they added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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