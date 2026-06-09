Father Alleges Wife Murdered Infant Son Over Affair

Police in Meerut are investigating the suspicious death of a seven-month-old child after the father accused his wife of murder, alleging she confessed to the crime following the discovery of an affair.

Key Points A father in Meerut has accused his wife of murdering their seven-month-old son, Rudransh.

The father, Amit, claims his wife confessed to the crime after he discovered her alleged affair through phone records.

The child's death was initially reported as an illness, and the body was buried before the father's suspicions arose.

Police in Mundali have launched an investigation based on the father's complaint into the alleged strangulation.

In a case of suspicious death of a seven-month-old child in Meerut, the child's father has accused his wife of murdering their son due to affair, officials said on Monday. The local Mundali Police said they have launched an investigation into the matter.

Father Alleges Wife's Confession To Child's Murder

The complainant, Amit, alleged that on May 30, in his absence, his seven-month-old son Rudransh died, and he was told that the child was ill. The family subsequently buried the child in the village crematorium, an official said.

According to the complainant, he later became suspicious of his wife and checked her mobile phone call details. Amit claims that this revealed his wife's frequent contact with a young man. This led to a dispute between the two, after which his wife allegedly confessed to killing the child, the police said.

Amit has alleged that his wife strangled the child to death while he was alone at home and later misled family members and villagers by claiming the child had died of illness, it added. Circle Officer Kithore Pramod Kumar Singh said that an investigation into the matter is underway based on the father's complaint.