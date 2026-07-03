Meerut: Husband stabbed influencer-wife over property dispute, say police

A property dispute in Meerut led to the alleged murder of social media influencer Nisha Chauhan by her husband, who subsequently attempted suicide.

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Key Points Social media influencer Nisha Chauhan was allegedly murdered by her husband in Meerut.

The motive behind the fatal attack was a dispute over property ownership.

The husband, Pradeep, reportedly attempted suicide after the incident and is hospitalised.

The couple's 17-year-old child sustained minor injuries while trying to intervene.

The police are investigating the case, and the body has been sent for post-mortem.

A 45-year-old social media influencer and beautician was allegedly stabbed to death by her husband following a dispute over a property in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut district on July 3, Friday, the police said.

The accused allegedly attempted suicide after the attack by stabbing himself and is undergoing treatment at a hospital, they said.

Investigation Into The Tragic Incident

The incident took place in Harra town under the Sarurpur police station area. The deceased was identified as Nisha Chauhan, who was active on social media and worked as a beautician.

Circle Officer (Sardhana) Ashutosh Kumar said the police received information about the murder on Friday morning and rushed to the spot along with senior officers. A forensic team was also called to examine the scene.

Preliminary investigation and evidence collected from the spot suggest that an argument broke out between Nisha and her husband, Pradeep, following which he allegedly stabbed her multiple times, resulting in her death, Kumar said.

The couple's 17-year-old child sustained minor injuries while trying to intervene, the police said.

Station House Officer Gaurav Singh said the dispute was allegedly related to the ownership of a plot of land, with both the husband and the wife wanting it to be registered in their respective names.

After allegedly attacking his wife, Pradeep stabbed himself in an apparent suicide attempt. He was admitted to a hospital and is undergoing treatment, the police said.

The body of the deceased has been sent for post-mortem examination and further investigation is underway.