Discover how a viral video showing a hotel employee spitting on a roti in Meerut led to his swift arrest and ongoing legal proceedings, highlighting concerns over food hygiene.

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Key Points A hotel employee in Meerut was arrested on Friday after a video showing him spitting on a roti went viral.

The incident allegedly occurred on Thursday in the Mahalka outpost area during food preparation.

Police took cognisance of the video and initiated an investigation, leading to the arrest of the accused.

Legal proceedings are currently underway in the matter.

An employee at a hotel here was arrested after a video, purportedly showing him spitting on a roti during food preparation, went viral on social media, police said on Friday.

Investigation And Arrest

Circle Officer Mawana Pankaj Lavania said a video of the incident, which allegedly took place in Mahalka outpost area on Thursday, is circulating across social media platforms.

The video purportedly shows the accused, a resident of Mahalka village, spitting on a roti.

Police took cognisance of the video and initiated an investigation, the official said.

It was found that the incident allegedly took place during food preparation at the hotel, and the person seen in the video was an employee at the establishment, he said.

The accused has been arrested, and further legal proceedings in the matter are underway, he added.