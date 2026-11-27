A hotel employee in Meerut faces arrest after a disturbing video showing him allegedly spitting on a roti during food preparation went viral, sparking public outrage and police action.

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Key Points A hotel employee in Meerut was arrested on Friday after a video of him allegedly spitting on a roti went viral.

The incident purportedly occurred during food preparation at a hotel in the Mahalka outpost area on Thursday.

Police took cognisance of the viral video and launched an investigation, identifying the accused as a hotel employee.

The accused, a resident of Mahalka village, has been taken into custody.

Further legal proceedings are currently underway in the matter.

An employee at a hotel here was arrested after a video, purportedly showing him spitting on a roti during food preparation, went viral on social media, police said on Friday.

Meerut Police Act On Viral Video

Circle Officer Mawana Pankaj Lavania said a video of the incident, which allegedly took place in Mahalka outpost area on Thursday, is circulating across social media platforms.

The video purportedly shows the accused, a resident of Mahalka village, spitting on a roti.

Police took cognisance of the video and initiated an investigation, the official said.

It was found that the incident allegedly took place during food preparation at the hotel, and the person seen in the video was an employee at the establishment, he said.

The accused has been arrested, and further legal proceedings in the matter are underway, he added.