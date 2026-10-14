Meerut court cites Mahabharata while sentencing Muskan, Sahil to death

A Meerut court has sentenced Muskan Rastogi and Sahil Shukla to death for the brutal murder of merchant navy officer Saurabh Rajput, a verdict that invoked the Mahabharata and brought satisfaction to the victim's family.

IMAGE: The mother and brother of the late Saurabh Rajput at the court premises as it sentences Muskan Rastogi and Sahil Shukla to death for his murder, in Meerut on Wednesday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points A Meerut court sentenced Muskan Rastogi and Sahil Shukla to death on Wednesday for the murder of merchant navy officer Saurabh Rajput.

District Judge Arvind Kumar Mishra invoked the Mahabharata, stating that punishing offenders is dharma and justice requires punishment commensurate with the crime.

The court described the crime as 'extremely cruel and grave', emphasising the necessity of stringent punishment to prevent recurrence.

Saurabh's family expressed satisfaction with the verdict, stating their real happiness would come when the execution date is fixed.

Police registered an FIR on March 18, 2025, and the court convicted Muskan and Sahil on September 30, 2026, in the 'blue drum' murder case.

While sentencing Muskan Rastogi and her partner Sahil Shukla to death on Wednesday for the murder of merchant navy officer Saurabh Rajput, the Meerut court invoked the Mahabharata, according to a district counsel.

Judicial Invocation Of Dharma

"District Judge Arvind Kumar Mishra said punishing offenders is also dharma. Delivering justice and ensuring punishment commensurate with the crime were also the judiciary's responsibilities," District Government Counsel (DGC) K K Chaubey told PTI.

Chaubey said the court arrived at its decision after examining the evidence, arguments of both sides and circumstances of the case.

Describing the crime as 'extremely cruel and grave', he said the 'court considered stringent punishment necessary to prevent the recurrence of such offences'.

Chaubey said, to his knowledge, this was the third case in Meerut in which a man had been sentenced to death and the first in which a woman had received the punishment.

He said he had never witnessed such an outpouring of public emotion at the Meerut court complex following a verdict.

People present on the premises raised slogans of 'Bharat Mata ki Jai', while lawyers distributed sweets and senior advocates welcomed the decision.

Muskan and Sahil were produced before the court through video conferencing in view of the large gathering, Chaubey said, adding that the arrangement was made to avoid the possibility of any untoward incident.

Public And Family Reaction To Verdict

Saurabh's mother, Renu Devi, expressed satisfaction with the verdict but said the family's real moment of happiness would come when the date of execution was fixed.

"The court has sentenced them to death today, but the day their execution date is fixed will be our real day of happiness," she said.

Saurabh's brother Rahul also welcomed the decision, saying the family had sought the death penalty for Muskan and Sahil and the court had accepted its plea.

"We have got justice. We are completely satisfied with the court's decision," he said.

Investigation And Conviction Details

Meerut Senior Superintendent of Police B B G T S Murthy said effective investigation and prosecution in the high-profile murder case had resulted in the death sentences for both convicts.

He announced certificates of appreciation and cash rewards for police personnel and prosecution officials who contributed to the case.

According to police, an FIR was registered on March 18, 2025, in connection with Saurabh's murder in the Brahmpuri police station area.

Muskan and Sahil were accused of killing him, dismembering his body and concealing the remains in a blue drum with cement, leading to the case being dubbed the 'blue drum' murder.

Police recovered the remains based on information provided by the accused.

After collecting evidence during the investigation, the police filed a chargesheet in court.

The court convicted Muskan and Sahil on September 30, 2026, for murder and attempting to conceal the crime.