Muskan Rastogi And Sahil Shukla Found Guilty Of Saurabh Rajput's Murder

The Meerut district court has delivered a landmark verdict in the sensational "Blue Drum" murder case, convicting Muskan Rastogi and Sahil Shukla for the brutal murder of merchant navy officer Saurabh Rajput and the subsequent concealment of his body.

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Key Points Meerut district court convicted Muskan Rastogi and Sahil Shukla for the murder of Saurabh Rajput in the sensational "Blue Drum" case.

The couple was found guilty of both murder and attempting to conceal Rajput's body, which was dismembered and hidden in a blue drum filled with cement.

The court emphasized the need for strict punishment in serious crimes, referencing a Supreme Court order to ensure the rule of law prevails.

Sentencing for the convicts will be announced after 15 days, allowing them to present their submissions on the quantum of punishment.

The prosecution examined 22 witnesses, including those connected with the purchase of the blue drum and other items used in the crime, to secure the conviction.

The Meerut district court on Wednesday held Muskan Rastogi and her partner Sahil Shukla guilty of the murder of merchant navy officer Saurabh Rajput, Muskan's husband, in the sensational "Blue Drum" murder case, bringing the trial to an end after 13 months and 126 hearings.

The court held the two guilty of murder as well as attempting to conceal Rajput's body.

Case officials said the verdict was based on the evidence and records placed before it and that the court found that Muskan, along with Sahil, killed Rajput and attempted to conceal his body.

The court will announce its order on punishment after 15 days.

Court's Stance On Heinous Crimes

District Judge Arvind Mishra, while delivering the verdict, said, "There is no place in a civilised society for such crimes."

Government counsel Krishna Kumar Chaubey said the court, while convicting the two, referred to a Supreme Court order, stressing strict punishment in serious crime cases.

"The court has held Muskan Rastogi and Sahil Shukla guilty of the murder of Saurabh Rajput and, while referring to a Supreme Court order, observed that perpetrators of such heinous and serious crimes should receive appropriate punishment so that a message goes out in society that the rule of law prevails," Chaubey told reporters.

Sahil and Muskan joined the hearing virtually from a local jail where they are lodged.

Saurabh's mother and brother were in the courtroom when the verdict was pronounced.

Sentencing Process And Legal System

The counsel said the next stage would concern the quantum of sentence, and the two convicts would be allowed to present their submissions before the court.

The court has given the two convicts 15 days to present their submissions on the sentence, after which it will announce the punishment.

"This is the beauty of our legal system that even an accused is given an opportunity to present his or her version before the court in relation to the sentence," Chaubey said.

He said the court is competent to award the death penalty, but the final decision on punishment rests with the judge.

The prosecution has sought the maximum punishment for the accused, citing the nature of the crime.

Prosecution's Evidence And Investigation

According to Chaubey, the prosecution examined 22 witnesses, including those connected with the purchase of the blue drum, which has since become emblematic of violent infidelity.

"The 22 witnesses who were useful for proving our prosecution case were examined. These included the medicine seller, the person from whom the drum was purchased, the person from whom cement was purchased and the person connected with the purchase of the knife and utensils," he said.

Hotel managers were examined along with records to establish the convicts' stay at different locations, while cab drivers were interrogated about their movements, he said.

Background Of The 'Blue Drum' Case

The case relates to the March 2025 killing of Saurabh Rajput, Muskan's husband, in Meerut.

According to the prosecution, the incident took place on March 3, 2025.

Muskan and Sahil allegedly killed Rajput, dismembered his body and placed the remains inside a drum. Police arrested the two around 15 days after the incident.

The prosecution alleged that Rajput's body was dismembered and concealed inside a blue drum, later filled with cement.

The case came to light after the remains were discovered at the couple's house. Muskan and Sahil, her lover, were subsequently arrested.

The trial began in the district judge's court in July 2025 and concluded after 126 hearings. The police filed a chargesheet running into around 1,000 pages.

The final arguments were over on September 17. Two days later, the court fixed September 30 as the date for the verdict.

Chaubey said Sahil and Muskan appeared "mentally prepared" for conviction and bore a "defeated" look.

According to Chaubey, changes were observed in the convicts' behaviour days ahead of the verdict.

Sahil was quiet and withdrawn for around four days and was not speaking much with anyone. The two spent much of their time in prayer over the last three days.

The sentencing proceedings will now determine the punishment.

The court will hear the convicts on the question of sentence before passing its final order.

After the verdict, Saurabh's family members demanded stringent punishment for the two convicts.