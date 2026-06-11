Meenakshi Natarajan moves SC over Rajya Sabha nomination rejection

Congress leader Meenakshi Natarajan has escalated her fight to the Supreme Court, challenging the rejection of her Rajya Sabha nomination from Madhya Pradesh over allegations of concealing crucial information in her election affidavit.

IMAGE: Congress leader Meenakshi Natarajan comes out from the state assembly after her Rajya Sabha nomination was rejected by the returning officer due to discrepancies in her papers, Bhopal, June 9, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Congress leader Meenakshi Natarajan has moved the Supreme Court challenging the rejection of her Rajya Sabha nomination.

Her nomination for the Madhya Pradesh Rajya Sabha elections was rejected for allegedly concealing information in her affidavit.

The rejection stemmed from an incomplete affidavit, specifically omitting a court complaint in Form 26.

A complaint by BJP candidate Mahesh Kewat highlighted an unmentioned case against Natarajan in Telangana.

Elections for the three Rajya Sabha seats in Madhya Pradesh are scheduled for June 18.

Congress leader Meenakshi Natarajan on Thursday moved the Supreme Court against her nomination for the Rajya Sabha elections from Madhya Pradesh being rejected. Elections for the three Rajya Sabha seats in Madhya Pradesh will be held on June 18.

Why Was Natarajan's Nomination Rejected?

Events took a dramatic turn on Tuesday when her nomination was rejected on charges of concealing information in the affidavit. An order issued by Rajya Sabha Election Returning Officer Arvind Sharma stated that after examining the available documents, it was found that Natarajan had submitted an incomplete affidavit, omitting a court complaint in Form 26 submitted with her nomination.

According to a Madhya Pradesh assembly official, the ruling BJP candidate, Mahesh Kewat, filed a complaint with the returning officer alleging that Natarajan had not mentioned in her affidavit a case registered against her in Telangana. June 8 was the last date for filing nominations and scrutiny of papers began on Tuesday.