How A Social Activist Helped Arrest Medical Rep In Minor Assault Case

A medical representative has been arrested in Thane for the alleged sexual assault of a minor girl over a year, with police taking action after a social activist's intervention revealed threats and attempts to hush up the case.

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Key Points A 26-year-old medical representative was arrested in Thane for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor girl for over a year.

The accused, Amit Ramdavan Prajapati, reportedly threatened the victim's family and offered Rs 6 lakh to hush up the case.

Intervention by a local social activist led to the family approaching senior police officials and Prajapati's subsequent arrest.

A case has been registered against the accused under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

A 26-year-old medical representative has been arrested in Maharashtra's Thane district for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor girl student for over a year, police said on Sunday.

Accused Amit Ramdavan Prajapati had allegedly repeatedly threatened the survivor and her family to prevent them from taking legal action. He also reportedly offered her family Rs 6 lakh recently to hush up the matter.

Following the intervention of a local social activist, the family approached senior police officials, resulting in Prajapati's arrest.

A case has been registered against Prajapati under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, said an official from Narpoli police station.

Police did not disclose the age of the girl.