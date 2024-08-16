News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Medic rape: 19 arrested for vandalism at Kolkata hospital

Medic rape: 19 arrested for vandalism at Kolkata hospital

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
August 16, 2024 11:33 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Kolkata Police on Friday said it has so far arrested 19 people in connection with the vandalism and violence at R G Kar Medical College and Hospital in the metropolis.

IMAGE: A room at RG Kar Hospital is seen ransacked after a mob vandalised portions of the hospital during a protest against the alleged rape and murder of a trainee doctor, in Kolkata on Thursday, August 15, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

Those arrested were remanded to police custody by a Kolkata court till August 22, officials said.

The emergency ward, nursing station, medicine store and parts of the outpatient department of the hospital were vandalised by miscreants on Thursday amid midnight protests by women across West Bengal, condemning the alleged rape and murder of a doctor in the hospital's seminar hall on August 9.

 

Several persons, including some policemen, were injured in the violence.

Meanwhile, the cease work by junior doctors at government healthcare facilities, protesting the rape-murder of the postgraduate trainee, continued on Friday.

The agitating doctors have been demanding exemplary punishment for the culprits and enhanced security at workplace.

Opposition parties in the state have accused the police of not taking adequate action when the vandalism and violence took place at the state-run R G Kar Medical College and Hospital.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had said on Thursday evening that two floors of its emergency ward have been destroyed, medicines looted and infrastructure and equipment severely damaged.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
IMA shuts medical services across India for 24 hrs
IMA shuts medical services across India for 24 hrs
Doc's murder: CBI files FIR, takes custody of accused
Doc's murder: CBI files FIR, takes custody of accused
WB rape-murder: Doc body alleges evidence tampering
WB rape-murder: Doc body alleges evidence tampering
I-T Sleuths Chasing Rs 16.69 Tn Arrears
I-T Sleuths Chasing Rs 16.69 Tn Arrears
Uddhav's big remark on MVA chief ministerial face
Uddhav's big remark on MVA chief ministerial face
When Samantha Wants Peace And Quiet...
When Samantha Wants Peace And Quiet...
Revealed! Govt's Rs 600 Bn Skills Plan
Revealed! Govt's Rs 600 Bn Skills Plan

More like this

Doctors resume strike post Kolkata hospital vandalism

Doctors resume strike post Kolkata hospital vandalism

Doc's murder: Women hold midnight stir across Bengal

Doc's murder: Women hold midnight stir across Bengal

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances