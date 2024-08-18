Medic murder: Delhi health services hit as doctors' strike enters Day 7

The doctors' strike is on in the national capital with Sunday marking a week of the indefinite protest over the rape and murder of a medic in Kolkata, causing disruption of services and affecting patients.

IMAGE: Sir Ganga Ram Hospital doctors and medical staffs hold placards as they stage a protest demanding justice for the alleged sexual assault and murder of a female postgraduate trainee doctor of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, in New Delhi, August 17, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

In the action plan for Sunday, members of the Delhi Resident Doctors' Association have decided to take out a candle march outside Gate 1 of Rajiv Chowk Metro Station at 6 pm.

"As approved in today's general body meeting, residents from all medical colleges and institutions in Delhi will gather for a candle march protest in Connaught Place," a statement from the GTB Hospital RDA read.

"We will assemble in groups of 3-4 at Gate No. 1, Rajiv Chowk Metro Station, form a human chain, and light candles at the inner circle to raise awareness about the tragic incident at RG Kar Medical College, Kolkata," it added.

The indefinite strike by doctors started on Monday and is now in its seventh day.

Both private and government hospitals have joined the protest, fighting for justice for the victim and demanding a security act for doctors.

Meanwhile, the Action Committee for the Central Protection Act, representing all RDAs of Delhi, announced after a meeting today the continuation of the strike, citing unresolved safety concerns for healthcare professionals.

The decision comes in response to what they deem inadequate assurances from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare following the tragic incident at the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in the West Bengal capital.

While the ministry issued a notice on August 17, promising the formation of a committee to suggest safety measures, the doctors' body expressed disappointment, stating that previous committees have failed to deliver significant results.

The strike will affect all academic activities, outpatient departments, ward services, and elective surgeries, the body said.

However, essential emergency services, including Intensive Care Units, emergency procedures, and emergency surgeries, will continue to operate, it added.

Non-emergency services, such as OPD and diagnostics, and elective surgeries at city-based health facilities, including at Centre-run AIIMS, Safdarjung Hospital and RML Hospital, are hit since Monday.

The inconvenience of patients further increased as personnel of private institutions such as Sir Ganga Ram, Fortis, and Apollo also joined protests on Sunday following a call by apex doctors' body Indian Medical Association for a 24-hour nationwide withdrawal of non-emergency services.

On August 15, the RDAs of Delhi convened a meeting and formed Action Committee for Central Protection Act, according to an X post by the AIIMS Delhi RDA.

The committee includes members from All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, Safdarjung Hospital, Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital, Maulana Azad Medical College, and Lady Hardinge Medical College.