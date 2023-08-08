News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Meat shop attacked in Gurugram, police deny communal violence links

Meat shop attacked in Gurugram, police deny communal violence links

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
August 08, 2023 11:40 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A group of attackers allegedly pelted stones at a meat shop near CRPF Chowk, police in Gurugram said on Tuesday.

IMAGE: Rapid Action Force personnel deployed in violence-hit Nuh district. Photograph: ANI Photo

The stones shattered the window glass of the meat shop. Mohammad Javed, who runs the shop on rent, suffered minor injuries in the attack, they said.

The police, however, have denied that the attack was linked to the recent communal violence in Haryana in which six people, including two home guards and a cleric, were killed.

 

Javed said in his complaint that he was working inside the shop when he heard the sound glass shattering.

After he was hurt by a stone, Javed's nephew rushed out to find 10-12 people attacking the shop. Some of the attackers wore masks covered and had sticks in their hands, Javed said in his complaint.

Following his complaint, an FIR was registered against unknown accused under sections 323 (causing hurt),147 (riots), 149 (unlawful assembly), 427 (causing damage) of the Indian Penal Code at Sector 5 police station late on Monday, the police said.

A police officer said they are trying to identify the suspects and added that the attackers will be arrested soon.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Never seen such violence since 1992: Nuh residents
Never seen such violence since 1992: Nuh residents
'Politicians should stop patronising lumpen'
'Politicians should stop patronising lumpen'
'Leave or...': Migrants live in fear amid Nuh violence
'Leave or...': Migrants live in fear amid Nuh violence
TMC's Derek O'Brien suspended from Rajya Sabha
TMC's Derek O'Brien suspended from Rajya Sabha
UBS 'double upgrades' Gail to buy; sees 25% upside
UBS 'double upgrades' Gail to buy; sees 25% upside
India's first public InvIT for road, highway likely
India's first public InvIT for road, highway likely
Inzamam 2.0: Will his choices lead Pak to WC glory?
Inzamam 2.0: Will his choices lead Pak to WC glory?
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

HC halts Nuh razing, asks if it was ethnic cleansing

HC halts Nuh razing, asks if it was ethnic cleansing

Normalcy Returning To Nuh?

Normalcy Returning To Nuh?

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances