MEA's Rare Toshakhana Auction Ends June 30

Items include luxury watches, jewellery, carpets, shawls, silverware and collectible artefacts with bidding prices reaching up to Rs 20 lakh.

IMAGE: A selection of diplomatic gifts, including sculptures, decorative artefacts, vases and ceremonial collectibles, up for auction from the Toshakhana. Photographs: Kind courtesy toshakhanaauction.mea.gov.in

Souvenirs and mementos that Indian diplomats have received over the years during their international visits have gone under the hammer in an auction that is the first of its kind.

The ministry of external affairs' Toshakhana has put up for bidding around 300 such souvenirs.

These range from a Kuwaiti jewellery set made by the Al Arbash brand, with its base price at almost Rs 10 lakh, to a Rolex Yacht Master II watch designed specifically for competitive sailing, which is being bid for Rs 20 lakh.

Key Points The MEA has launched its first public Toshakhana e-auction featuring nearly 300 diplomatic souvenirs and ceremonial gifts.

The auction follows revised Toshakhana Rules introduced in 2024 and is open exclusively to registered Indian citizens through an online portal.

Successful bidders will receive free shipping while auction proceeds will be deposited into the Consolidated Fund of India.

The government plans another auction featuring mementos and souvenirs received by external affairs ministers over the years.

Other items on auction include porcelain crockery; jewellery; shawls; watches; silver daggers, one of which is being bid for Rs 180,000; and a 20 gram "fine gold biscuit" inside a box from Switzerland's Argor Heraeus brand.

Also there are perfumes and carpets, including a Tibetan carpet being bid for Rs 1,10,000.

An Indo-Persian style tea service set is being bid for Rs 760,000 while an Egyptian silver carafe is being bid for Rs 270,000.

Rare Diplomatic Gifts

The Toshakhana is the repository of gifts and articles received in India or abroad by government functionaries from foreign sources.

The MEA is conducting the first round of e-auction after the Toshakhana Rules were revised in 2024.

The auction is open to Indian citizens who can register on the e-auction portal Toshakhana(external link) and bid for their shortlisted items.

IMAGE: Religious idols, a Rolex watch, a luxury chess set and artwork feature among the premium gifts being auctioned.

Public Bidding Process

The auction ends at 5 pm on June 30.

'The Toshakhana items offered for auction are primarily heritage, souvenir, commemorative, decorative, collectible, or ceremonial items and may not necessarily be intended for functional, commercial, or operational use,' the auction notice states.

'Bidders shall exercise their own independent judgment, due diligence, and assessment regarding the nature, condition, authenticity, utility, and suitability of the items before participating in the auction process,' it states.

The policy of 'no return, no reimbursement' has been adopted for this e-auction, the notice states.

The auction began on June 8.

The items once auctioned will be shipped free of cost to the successful bidders.

Officials said a committee decided the base price of the items being auctioned.

The proceeds will go to the Consolidated Fund of India.

Next Auction Planned

The last such auction took place in 1983, but was open only to government employees at the MEA headquarters.

The next round, which is in the works, will have mementos and souvenirs that external affairs ministers have received over the years.

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff