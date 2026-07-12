MEA condemns attack on Indian crew in Strait of Hormuz

India has strongly condemned the recent attack on a commercial vessel off the coast of Oman, where one Indian crew member is missing, urging immediate de-escalation of rising US-Iran tensions in the critical West Asia region.

IMAGE: Vessels at the Strait of Hormuz, as seen from Musandam, Oman, on July 12, 2026. Photograph: Stringer/Reuters

Key Points India condemned the attack on the Cyprus-flagged GFS Galaxy vessel off Oman, where one Indian crew member is missing.

Ten Indian nationals from the vessel have been rescued, with the Indian embassy in Oman coordinating search efforts.

The attack occurred amidst escalating US-Iran hostilities, with the US blaming Iran's IRGC for targeting the ship.

India reiterated its call for immediate de-escalation of tensions and an end to attacks on commercial shipping in West Asia.

The Strait of Hormuz, a vital global waterway, faces closure threats from Iran, impacting international commerce.

India on Sunday condemned an attack on a Cyprus-flagged commercial vessel off the coast of Oman that left one of its 11 Indian crew members missing.

As West Asia witnessed fresh hostilities between Iran and the United States, India reiterated its call for immediate de-escalation of tension and said the targeting of commercial shipping and civilian infrastructure in the region must end.

The US Central Command said the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) 'blatantly attacked' container ship GFS Galaxy when it was transiting the Strait of Hormuz.

'A civilian crew member is missing and the vessel is unable to continue the journey due to an onboard fire and significant engine room damage,' it said.

The UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said GFS Galaxy was targeted early on Sunday, which triggered a fire on board the vessel.

India's Response to Maritime Attack

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said 10 Indian crew members of the vessel have been rescued.

'We condemn the attack on the commercial vessel GFS Galaxy off the coast of Oman, earlier today. Of the 11 Indian nationals on board, 10 have been rescued so far, while 1 Indian National is reportedly missing,' it said in a statement.

The MEA said the Indian embassy in Oman is closely monitoring the situation and proactively coordinating with Omani authorities in the ongoing search and rescue operation.

'We thank the Omani authorities for their support.'

It said the continuing incidents of attacks on commercial shipping in the region are 'deeply worrisome'.

'We reiterate our call for immediate de-escalation of tensions, and the conclusion of ongoing negotiations for a diplomatic solution so that peace and stability can return to the region,' the MEA said.

'The targeting of commercial shipping and civilian infrastructure in the region must end, and free and unimpeded navigation and commerce through the international waterways in the region, in keeping with international law, must be restored at the earliest,' it said.

Escalating Tensions in West Asia

The US Central Command said Washington, DC is imposing a 'heavy cost' on Iran by continuing to degrade its ability to attack civilian mariners and commercial ships transiting the Strait of Hormuz.

The US has been carrying out strikes inside Iran in the last few days after the IRGC attacked three commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz.

In response to the US strikes, Iran targeted Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates.

The IRGC Navy said the Strait of Hormuz is 'closed until further notice and will remain closed until US intervention in the region comes to an end. No vessel will be permitted to transit the strait'.

Impact on Global Shipping and Diplomacy

The fresh escalation in tensions has raised questions over the fragile peace deal finalised between the US and Iran in June.

Last week, India voiced deep concern over renewed attacks on commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial waterway that handles roughly a fifth of global oil and natural gas transit.