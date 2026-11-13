Major MDMA Seizure In Kannur: Seven Arrested Including Minor

Kannur police have made a significant breakthrough in their anti-drug efforts, arresting seven individuals, including a minor, and seizing nearly 18 grams of MDMA during coordinated raids across the district.

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Key Points Seven individuals, including a woman and a minor girl, were taken into custody in Kannur for MDMA possession.

Police seized a total of 17.96 grams of MDMA during searches at a lodge and a house on Thursday and Friday.

The operation involved the Edakkad and Chakkarakkal police along with the District Anti-Narcotics Special Action Force (DANSAF) squad.

Six adults were identified, and a minor girl was also apprehended in connection with the drug seizure.

Authorities are currently investigating the drug-peddling network and the sources of the procured MDMA.

Seven people, a woman and a minor girl among them, were taken into custody after police seized 17.96 grams of MDMA during searches at a lodge and a house in different parts of the district, police said on Friday.

Police Operation Leads To Multiple Arrests

The seizures were made during a joint operation by the Edakkad and Chakkarakkal police and the District Anti-Narcotics Special Action Force (DANSAF) squad.

According to police, 15.965 grams of MDMA was seized during a search at a lodge in Chala on Thursday.

The six adults were identified as K K Saheed (38), a native of Panerichal in Iriveri; A K Shameel (38), from Kottoor in Kadachira; T P Shifad (30), from Ezhara; K P Sanjeet (22), from Munduparamba in Malappuram; A K Shuhul (24), from Muzhappilangad; and M Aishwarya (19), from Vyttila in Ernakulam.

A minor girl was also taken into custody.

Police seized a digital weighing scale and glass pipes from their possession as well.

Following the arrests, Chakkarakkal police and the DANSAF squad searched the house of Saheed, the first accused, at Iriveri and recovered another 1.995 grams of MDMA, officials said.

Police said they were probing the possible involvement of more persons in the alleged drug-peddling network and investigating the sources from which the drugs were procured.

Methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA), also known as Molly or Ecstasy, is a banned substance.