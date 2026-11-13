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Malappuram Police Seize Over 100 Grams Of MDMA, Arrest One

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk November 13, 2026 15:50 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Police in Malappuram have made a significant drug bust, arresting a 38-year-old man and seizing over 100 grams of MDMA, highlighting ongoing efforts against narcotics trafficking in Kerala.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • A 38-year-old man, Dil Raj, was arrested on Friday in Malappuram district for possession of MDMA.
  • Police seized a total of 101.57 grams of MDMA from his residence, along with Rs 3.6 lakh in cash and drug paraphernalia.
  • The accused reportedly procured large quantities of drugs from Bengaluru for sale in Malappuram.
  • A case has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.
  • MDMA, also known as Molly or Ecstasy, is a banned substance.

A 38-year-old man was arrested on Friday after police seized 101.57 grams of MDMA during a search of his residence in Malappuram district, officials said.

Details Of The Drug Bust

The accused has been identified as Dil Raj (38), alias Dilu, a resident of Iringallur near Kallakkayam.

 

Acting on a tip-off, a team comprising Vengara police personnel and members of the District Anti-Narcotics Special Action Force (DANSAF) squad searched his residence this morning, police said.

Police recovered 99.27 grams of MDMA during a personal search of the accused and another 2.30 grams from a drawer in a wall cupboard, taking the total seizure to 101.57 grams.

The team seized zip-lock bags, digital weighing scales, electronic devices and Rs 3.6 lakh in cash.

A case has been registered against him under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, police said.

According to police, the accused procured drugs in large quantities from Bengaluru and sold them in Malappuram district.

A relative of the accused was also recently arrested with a commercial quantity of drugs, police added.

Methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA), also known as Molly or Ecstasy, is a banned substance.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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mdma seizuremalappuram drug bustkerala policenarcotic drugsdil raj arrest

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